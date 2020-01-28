10 Natural Ways To Feel Beautiful (And They're Science-Backed, Too)

What triggers inflammation in the body can be highly individual—depending on food sensitivities and your individual gut microbiome. But a few of the standard culprits are alcohol, dairy, foods with a high glycemic index, and sugars. This inflammation can trigger skin conditions such as acne, rosacea, and eczema.

On the flip side, load up on antioxidants that help fight inflammation by neutralizing free radicals and oxidative stress. Antioxidants—like vitamin A, glutathione, vitamin C, and CoQ10—are found in a variety of foods like berries, nuts, and dark leafy greens.