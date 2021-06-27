Whether it's fruit flies or critters like mice, no one wants pests of any kind in their home. And while, yes, there are plenty of artificial products available for pest prevention, you might be more inclined to go the DIY route. After all, harsh chemicals aren't great for our skin or respiratory health—and homemade options are typically cheaper.

Here are seven methods for preventing or getting rid of pests, from the author of Humane Home: Easy Steps for Sustainable & Green Living, Sarah Lozanova.