I really don't believe beauty and grooming products should be gendered. Even as a cisgender woman, I use a lot of "men's" or "gender-neutral" products: It's a category in the beauty space I just really adore, as it speaks to my aesthetic: simple, clean, easy. Maybe that sounds like you, too—however you might identify.

However you approach your beauty and grooming routine, there's no wrong way. Here are some of the best finds according to the men in my life, and, well, me. Because a good product is a good product. No matter whom it's marketed toward.