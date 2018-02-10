5 Things Women Should Stop Believing About Sex

Most women who come into my office saying that they have "low libido" or don’t know why they aren’t into sex anymore really just don’t want the sex they are being offered. They also don't know how to create the sex they do want. On top of that, most women think of climax as the ultimate goal of sex. If I could wave my magic wand and change only ONE thing about how we, as a society, view sex, it would be that the end of sex is climax.

Most of us feel that we didn’t do sex right or well if both people don’t experience climax. As women, we specifically feel that it is our job and duty to please our partner, and that "it" wasn’t good or that "we" are not good at sex, if ejaculation, specifically, is not the conclusion of each encounter. This belief usually makes sex boring and routine after a while; it becomes about the destination rather than the journey—and the destination is always the same. Changing this mindset can be the first step to creating the sex you want, which often means no more problems with libido.