5 Things Women Should Stop Believing About Sex

We’ve received a lot of mixed messages about what empowered sexuality looks like. Each woman has her own unique sexual trajectory and path. That said, I see a lot of women who are trying to be empowered and "free" by adopting a masculine attitude toward sex: trying to condition themselves to be able to have sex with many men without emotional connection or attachment. Most of the time alcohol or drugs is a part of the interaction so that they can tolerate the intensity of the interactions without much prior connection or communication.

I'm not trying to slut-shame anyone, on the contrary, I want women who feel like they would feel safer, more open, and more orgasmic with more emotional connection during sex to know that that is perfectly OK. It is not somehow more advanced or more evolved to have disconnected sex. This is a living inquiry that requires trial and error. Rarely do I hear women wishing they would have gone further than they did in a sexual encounter. Often I hear women say they don’t know what happened and why it went where it went. Honor yourself and know that you can honor your pace AND get what you want.

