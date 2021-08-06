Alix Klineman Just Won Olympic Gold: These Are Her Favorite Beauty Picks

In general, I do care a lot about my appearance. So I do wear makeup daily—and I wear it to the beach, just not when I'm playing. (I used to wear makeup while I was playing, but now that I play outdoors, I'm wearing a visor and sunglasses so everything's covered up.)

My look is pretty natural. I wear makeup with the intent that I don't want to look like I'm wearing any. I travel a lot, too, so I really edit down what I bring with me: I just have this little makeup back that has my essentials that I toss in my purse, gym bag, or anywhere I go.

For my face, the second I start breaking out because of makeup, it's not worth it for me anymore. So my balance is finding products that won't cause me to break out, but I still look good. I love Alima Pure's Pressed Foundation with Rosehip Antioxidant Complex. You can put a little bit of it on to reduce shine, or you can use a lot of it and it will act as more of a foundation. I love a sun-kissed look, so then I'll also wear bronzer. Lily Lolo Pressed Bronzer in Miami Beach is super natural and gives you that subtle glow. For under-eye concealer Hush + Dotti Organic Concealer has red tones so it looks good and covers up my circles. Then for a normal concealer, I use Hynt Duet Perfecting Concealer for pimples or dark spots.

OULI's Ointment is an all-purpose balm, but I love it for my lips. I hate anything that's too shiny or sticky, especially when I'm playing, and this just feels so good on your lips.

My mascara is the product that I haven't turned over to natural: It's Clinique Lash-Doubling Mascara. It's not waterproof, but it does not bleed through sweat or the water. Since it's just on my lashes, and not absorbing into my skin, I don't feel as bad about not making the switch.