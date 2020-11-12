We're well into Movember (aka, the growing of mustaches all November long to raise awareness of men's health issues), and if you've been participating in the monthlong event, you may have some gnarly fuzz resting on your upper lip—especially if it's your first time sporting facial hair. Let it be known: There's a fine line between a coiffed, sophisticated set of whiskers and a patchy stache.

Even those without stubble may be wondering how your man can keep his mustache soft, styled, and moisturized—there's truly nothing more wince-worthy than a scratchy, fresh stache stabbing into your skin.

Below, we uncovered the best mustache care tips from two professional barbers so everyone can excel through Movember with healthy, happy skin—facial hair or not: