To start mouth taping, look for a specifically made mouth tape or surgical micropore tape (you can find both on Amazon). The latter is less expensive but may leave you with some residue in the morning. These two options are the safest to use on the sensitive skin of your lips. Never use duct tape or any other tape not specifically made to be used on the skin.

Pucker up and watch for mustaches and beards. Provide your mouth tape with the largest surface area of the lips to attach to. Especially if your lips are a bit thin, a good pucker will help the tape stay on. If you have facial hair, try adhering the tape below the hairline. Avoid using face creams and lip balm right before bed. These can make it harder to adhere mouth tape to your lips, so try using these 30 to 60 minutes before bed.

If you don't make it all night with tape, don’t give up yet! It’s pretty common to take several nights to adjust to this new habit. I’ve been mouth taping for a long time and still occasionally wake up without tape on my lips. If you’ve been having the same problem and trying to mouth tape for a couple of weeks, you may need to look into why your body has to resort to mouth breathing. Common culprits are sinus infections, allergies, a dusty bedroom, or a deviated septum. It's also possible you've got a more severe form of sleep apnea that requires a CPAP or APAP machine to treat.