This Blood Sugar-Balancing Mocktail Will Keep You Hydrated All Summer Long

This recipe requires only three ingredients, but mbg’s organic veggies+ is the most valuable of them all, offering a good source of fiber, as well as a mix of organic sea vegetables, broccoli, spinach, ginger, turmeric and more. It’s hard to come by a greens powder that won’t dramatically alter the flavor of your beverage, but trust us: this one won't. And your mocktail will be miles healthier than any boozy beverage you could whip up (so long, margarita).

Another highlight of organic veggies+ is the blood sugar-balancing properties.* You’ll also get some support for digestion, hormonal balance, and even nutrient absorption.*

"The mocktail is a refreshing way to work in veggies and antioxidants and to support hydration on a hot summer day," registered dietitian Jess Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN shares.*

For a healthy and refreshing drink that easily replaces your cocktail of choice, this three ingredient mixer is the way to go. Here's how to make it: