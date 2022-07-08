 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Recipes
A Delicious Mocktail To Balance Your Blood Sugar & Help You Rehydrate

A Delicious Mocktail To Balance Your Blood Sugar & Help You Rehydrate

Merrell Readman
mbg Associate Food & Health Editor By Merrell Readman
mbg Associate Food & Health Editor
Merrell Readman is the Associate Food & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. Readman is a Fordham University graduate with a degree in journalism and a minor in film and television. She has covered beauty, health, and well-being throughout her editorial career.
This Blood Sugar-Balancing Mocktail Will Keep You Hydrated All Summer Long

Image by Martí Sans / Stocksy

July 8, 2022 — 10:07 AM

If you’re coming off the holiday weekend feeling burnt out on alcohol, you’re certainly not alone. Even if you didn’t spend three days with a drink in hand, it can be nice to have the option for a bright and festive beverage that feels a little bit fancier than water and actually fuels your body with an array of nutrients, rather than acting as a depressant.

Whether you’re interested in non-alcoholic drinks, just want a weekend off from drinking, or have never been an alcohol fan, we whipped up the perfect mocktail recipe to spice up your weekend with one sneaky ingredient: veggies. Well, not whole vegetables exactly, but a greens powder.

organic veggies+

organic veggies+

Helps maintain healthy blood sugar levels*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(48)
organic veggies+

This recipe requires only three ingredients, but mbg’s organic veggies+ is the most valuable of them all, offering a good source of fiber, as well as a mix of organic sea vegetables, broccoli, spinach, ginger, turmeric and more. It’s hard to come by a greens powder that won’t dramatically alter the flavor of your beverage, but trust us: this one won't. And your mocktail will be miles healthier than any boozy beverage you could whip up (so long, margarita). 

Another highlight of organic veggies+ is the blood sugar-balancing properties.* You’ll also get some support for digestion, hormonal balance, and even nutrient absorption.* 

"The mocktail is a refreshing way to work in veggies and antioxidants and to support hydration on a hot summer day," registered dietitian Jess Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN shares.*

For a healthy and refreshing drink that easily replaces your cocktail of choice, this three ingredient mixer is the way to go. Here's how to make it:

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

3-Ingredient Summer Mocktail

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon organic veggies+
  • juice of 1 lime (about 2 tablespoons)
  • 8 to 12 ounces water 
  • ½ to 1 teaspoon honey

Method

  1. Mix the ingredients together and stir until blended.
  2. Add more lime or honey, depending on taste preference.
If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
organic veggies+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(48)
organic veggies+

organic veggies+

Helps maintain healthy blood sugar levels*

organic veggies+

organic veggies+

Helps maintain healthy blood sugar levels*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(48)
organic veggies+
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman mbg Associate Food & Health Editor
Merrell Readman is the Associate Food & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. Readman is a Fordham University graduate with a degree in journalism and a minor in film and television. She...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

Bring The Farmer's Market To Your Door With These Organic Meal Delivery Services

Lindsay Boyers
Bring The Farmer's Market To Your Door With These Organic Meal Delivery Services
Recipes

This Ultra-Creamy Pasta Salad Actually Supports Your Digestion

Merrell Readman
This Ultra-Creamy Pasta Salad Actually Supports Your Digestion
Recipes

This Neuroscientist's Salad Recipe Is Brimming With Brain-Healthy Nutrients

Hannah Frye
This Neuroscientist's Salad Recipe Is Brimming With Brain-Healthy Nutrients
Climate Change

Feeling Mentally Fatigued? Try This 20-Minute Antidote To Stress & Overwhelm

Emma Loewe
Feeling Mentally Fatigued? Try This 20-Minute Antidote To Stress & Overwhelm
Integrative Health

Do You Feel Even More Tired In The Summer? A Sleep Expert's Top Tips

Sarah Regan
Do You Feel Even More Tired In The Summer? A Sleep Expert's Top Tips
Nature

A Psychotherapist's Go-To Strategy For Releasing Stress & Loneliness

Patricia Hasbach, Ph.D.
A Psychotherapist's Go-To Strategy For Releasing Stress & Loneliness
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Beauty

A Top Hairstylist Says Do This To Eliminate Summer Frizz In Seconds

Jamie Schneider
A Top Hairstylist Says Do This To Eliminate Summer Frizz In Seconds
Integrative Health

This Tea Is Unmatched For Beating Cravings & Revving Up Metabolism

Rachelle Robinett, RH
This Tea Is Unmatched For Beating Cravings & Revving Up Metabolism
Beauty

"Gym Lips" Is The Low-Key Makeup Trend You Need To Try ASAP

Jamie Schneider
"Gym Lips" Is The Low-Key Makeup Trend You Need To Try ASAP
Beauty

This Is The Age You Should Start Taking Collagen, Experts Say

Hannah Frye
This Is The Age You Should Start Taking Collagen, Experts Say
Functional Food

Eating This Much Avocado A Day May Have This Health Benefit, Says New Study

Merrell Readman
Eating This Much Avocado A Day May Have This Health Benefit, Says New Study
Beauty

Can Face Taping Actually Reduce Wrinkles? Even We Were Shocked By The Results

Jamie Schneider
Can Face Taping Actually Reduce Wrinkles? Even We Were Shocked By The Results
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/mocktail-to-balance-your-blood-sugar-and-help-you-rehydrate
organic veggies+

Helps maintain healthy blood sugar levels*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
organic veggies+

Your article and new folder have been saved!