This Blood Sugar-Balancing Mocktail Will Keep You Hydrated All Summer Long

A Delicious Mocktail To Balance Your Blood Sugar & Help You Rehydrate
If you’re coming off the holiday weekend feeling burnt out on alcohol, you’re certainly not alone. Even if you didn’t spend three days with a drink in hand, it can be nice to have the option for a bright and festive beverage that feels a little bit fancier than water and actually fuels your body with an array of nutrients, rather than acting as a depressant.
Whether you’re interested in non-alcoholic drinks, just want a weekend off from drinking, or have never been an alcohol fan, we whipped up the perfect mocktail recipe to spice up your weekend with one sneaky ingredient: veggies. Well, not whole vegetables exactly, but a greens powder.
organic veggies+
Helps maintain healthy blood sugar levels*
This recipe requires only three ingredients, but mbg’s organic veggies+ is the most valuable of them all, offering a good source of fiber, as well as a mix of organic sea vegetables, broccoli, spinach, ginger, turmeric and more. It’s hard to come by a greens powder that won’t dramatically alter the flavor of your beverage, but trust us: this one won't. And your mocktail will be miles healthier than any boozy beverage you could whip up (so long, margarita).
Another highlight of organic veggies+ is the blood sugar-balancing properties.* You’ll also get some support for digestion, hormonal balance, and even nutrient absorption.*
"The mocktail is a refreshing way to work in veggies and antioxidants and to support hydration on a hot summer day," registered dietitian Jess Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN shares.*
For a healthy and refreshing drink that easily replaces your cocktail of choice, this three ingredient mixer is the way to go. Here's how to make it:
3-Ingredient Summer Mocktail
Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon organic veggies+
- juice of 1 lime (about 2 tablespoons)
- 8 to 12 ounces water
- ½ to 1 teaspoon honey
Method
- Mix the ingredients together and stir until blended.
- Add more lime or honey, depending on taste preference.
