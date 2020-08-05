As more information comes out about the potential health benefits of cannabinoids, Chin hopes that more people start to experiment with them—with one caveat: "I always tell patients that it's not a miracle cure or the one thing that will help you," Chin says. "People think it's an all-or-nothing approach."

She adds that attempting to replace existing medication with cannabinoids can be problematic. "We can't just rip it out from under you because your body will experience changes that you might think are related to the cannabinoids but are actually withdrawal from the medication," she explains.

Instead, Chin recommends thinking of cannabinoid medicine as just another tool in your tool belt. Since it's so anti-inflammatory, she has seen it be helpful for a wide variety of health issues (chronic inflammation plays an underlying role in almost every disease).* Even if you don't have a particular problem to address, there's plenty of anecdotal evidence that it can be helpful for dealing with the stress of everyday life from a more calm, levelheaded place.* Here are a few of Chin's pro tips on how to use it effectively: