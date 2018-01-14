10 Clean Beauty Brands Minimalists Will Love

Packaging and presentation matter more in the beauty industry now than ever—for many millennial-focused products it's Instagram-friendly, but conveying a look and feel helps brands develop an identity, differentiate from others, and, most importantly, gives consumers an idea of what to expect in the product itself.

It makes sense, then, that these beauty ranges subscribe to minimalist principles in their stunning packaging and branding but also in their product formulations. They're made without many known endocrine disruptors, parabens, phthalates, and more, and the ingredients inside have a purpose.