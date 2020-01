I Thought I Knew Everything About Nutrition, Then I Took mbg's Functional Nutrition Program

When you're living in the Brooklyn wellness bubble, it's easy to forget that, in other parts of the country, juice bars don't exist on every corner and many people don't have access to the same kind of healthy food and nutrition knowledge that I do. Despite the fact that I know Americans eat way too much sugar, I was still floored to learn that the average person consumes 80 grams of sugar daily, which is 66 pounds of sugar a year. All Americans need to know that sugar is hiding everywhere—in our breads, milks, yogurt, granola, condiments, and coffees (just to name a few).

Personally, I try my very best to keep my added sugar consumption to under 10 grams per day. I like to get my daily dose of sweetness through whole fruits and dark chocolate, with only 2 or 3 grams of sugar added per serving. Dr. Mark Hyman, a leader in integrative and functional medicine and instructor in this portion of the training, immediately connects this excess sugar consumption with the mental health crisis we're currently facing. It's a good reminder that we are what we eat—and that's especially true for the brain.

It pays to get your nutrition knowledge straight from the source—from experts in the world of functional nutrition like Dr. Joel Kahn, Dr. Taz Bhatia, and Dr. Frank Lipman. The instructors of this program were handpicked and have written best-selling books, started their own practices, founded healthy restaurants, and have been working tirelessly to spread foods as medicine into the world for years on end.

