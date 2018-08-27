I Thought I Knew Everything About Nutrition, Then I Took mbg's Functional Nutrition Program

I think it's safe to say we're all afraid of ticks and the many infections they can cause. But what I'd forgotten is that infections like Lyme disease, babesia, and bartonella can drive inflammation in a serious way, leading to autoimmune disease. And with the way tick populations are growing and Lyme disease is spreading, it's something we should all be more aware of.

So how do you know if you have one of these tick infections? If you get a tick bite, you can send it in to be tested by a lab, but if you're experiencing symptoms or suffering from an autoimmune disease, try taking this MSIDS questionnaire developed by Dr. Richard Horowitz.

One last tidbit: It's not just ticks! Other hidden infections like EBV and tooth infections can be a major trigger of autoimmune disease, so it's always a good idea to see a functional medicine doctor if you're suffering from symptoms, even though your diet and lifestyle are on the right track.