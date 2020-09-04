According to microbiologist Charles Gerba, Ph.D., bathroom towels need to be washed on a very regular basis. (And potentially after every use in some cases, but more on that in a bit.)

"From our testing," he says, "you should change your face and bathroom towels every three days at least." In a towel study Gerba did a few years back, he and his team found fecal bacteria on 80% of towels that hadn't been washed for three days or longer—yuck.

"Fecal bacteria that get in [towels] from hand-washing grow because of the moist conditions," he adds. Not to mention the fact that bacteria and other germs can get sprayed in the air when you flush your toilet and stick around since many bathrooms are particularly moist. This also makes it difficult for towels to dry completely.