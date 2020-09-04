mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Home
A Microbiologist On How Often You Should Be Washing Your Towels

A Microbiologist On How Often You Should Be Washing Your Towels

Sarah Regan
mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant By Sarah Regan
mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant

Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Brooklyn, New York.
Young black woman in a towel, moisturising her face

Image by IVAN GENER / Stocksy

September 4, 2020 — 9:01 AM

There's something super comforting about wrapping yourself up in a towel when you're fresh out of the shower or bath. Unless, of course, that towel hasn't been washed in weeks.

We might think that because we're clean when we dry ourselves off, our bath towels don't pick up many germs. But according to an expert, that's not the case. Bacteria and other microorganisms cling to towels and can contribute to the spread of germs—so here's how often you should be washing yours and how to do it right.

How often you should actually be washing your towels and why.

According to microbiologist Charles Gerba, Ph.D., bathroom towels need to be washed on a very regular basis. (And potentially after every use in some cases, but more on that in a bit.)

"From our testing," he says, "you should change your face and bathroom towels every three days at least." In a towel study Gerba did a few years back, he and his team found fecal bacteria on 80% of towels that hadn't been washed for three days or longer—yuck.

"Fecal bacteria that get in [towels] from hand-washing grow because of the moist conditions," he adds. Not to mention the fact that bacteria and other germs can get sprayed in the air when you flush your toilet and stick around since many bathrooms are particularly moist. This also makes it difficult for towels to dry completely.

Advertisement

The best way to clean towels before using them again.

Once it's time to wash your towels, Gerba let us in on a few best practices: "We found that a lot of the fecal bacteria survived cold-water washes," he tells mbg, "probably because the thickness of the towel makes removal difficult." For this reason, he says it's best to wash your towels in hot water and dry them on a high setting if you're using a dryer. (For most other laundry items, cold-water washes are effective—and more earth-friendly.)

You should also make sure your towels air dry completely between uses and have dried out before you throw them in the hamper.

If you have sensitive or acne-prone skin, you may want to wash your towels after every use to help your skin out and lessen irritation, says Gerba.

The bottom line.

When you're freshly clean, the last thing you want to worry about is a dirty towel. And while it's definitely a bit gross to think about the germs that could be living on our bath linens, that's all the more reason to get 'em in the wash and wash 'em right.

Want to learn how feng shui can help you create a high-vibe home and set powerful intentions to manifest your dreams? This is feng shui the modern way - no superstitions, all good vibes. Click here to register for a free session with Dana that will give you 3 tips to transform your home today!

Advertisement
Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant
Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and...

More On This Topic

Beauty

5 One-Ingredient Face Masks For The Lazy DIY Lovers Out There

Alexandra Engler
5 One-Ingredient Face Masks For The Lazy DIY Lovers Out There
Beauty

Have Unexplained Skin Issues? This Derm Says Check Your Shampoo

Jamie Schneider
Have Unexplained Skin Issues? This Derm Says Check Your Shampoo
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Love

Yes, People Can Become Emotionally Unavailable Years Into A Relationship

Weena Cullins, LCMFT
Yes, People Can Become Emotionally Unavailable Years Into A Relationship
Integrative Health

99% Of The Time People Don't Feel Anything From CBD, This Could Be Why

Emma Loewe
99% Of The Time People Don't Feel Anything From CBD, This Could Be Why
Women's Health

Preventing Alzheimer's In Women May Start With This Hormone, Study Says

Eliza Sullivan
Preventing Alzheimer's In Women May Start With This Hormone, Study Says
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Recipes

This Mediterranean-Inspired Dish Uses Our Favorite Late-Summer Veggies

Sheela Prakash, R.D.
This Mediterranean-Inspired Dish Uses Our Favorite Late-Summer Veggies
Functional Food

This Oft-Overlooked Meat Is Undesirable To Some & A Longevity Secret To Others

Jamie Schneider
This Oft-Overlooked Meat Is Undesirable To Some & A Longevity Secret To Others
Integrative Health

Why Corn Actually Shows Up In Your Poop, Because We All Wanted To Know

Abby Moore
Why Corn Actually Shows Up In Your Poop, Because We All Wanted To Know
Integrative Health

Intermittent Fasting? Here's What To Eat For Your First Meal Of The Day

Abby Moore
Intermittent Fasting? Here's What To Eat For Your First Meal Of The Day
Functional Food

Put Down The Vegetable Oil: 7 Healthier Swaps To Use Instead

Eliza Sullivan
Put Down The Vegetable Oil: 7 Healthier Swaps To Use Instead
Integrative Health

This Supplement Has Bonus Skin-Clearing Benefits, Say mbg Reviews

Abby Moore
This Supplement Has Bonus Skin-Clearing Benefits, Say mbg Reviews
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/microbiologist-on-how-often-you-should-be-washing-your-towels

Your article and new folder have been saved!