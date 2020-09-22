When considering your happiness formula, look at what you do and how you do it with fascination and curiosity, not judgment. Make a running list of your top priorities and values, and then keep track of how you are spending your time every day. Take a step back and look at how the two lists differ, and consider what changes you could make to help them better align.

Priorities are dynamic and will shift over time, so it's important to continually assess your motivations and where you are choosing to spend your energy.