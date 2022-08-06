The Recipe Wellness Icon Melissa Wood Swears By For A Nutrient-Dense Lunch

Health & Fitness Coach Melissa Wood’s Favorite Veggie-Packed Lunch Wrap—With A Twist
I love consuming a vegetable-packed diet, but sometimes I find myself growing tired of eating salad after salad, day after day. While mixing up the ingredients helps add diversity to my meal, I’m always looking for new ways to spice up my lunch recipes so I can turn to something that’s not only packed with nutrients, but also quick and simple to throw together.
organic veggies+
Daily, nutrient-dense formula to support healthy digestive function*
If you’re like me and have grown tired of the daily salad grind, health and fitness coach Melissa Wood recently shared a delicious recipe to her Instagram that’s easy to customize to your personal taste—a salad wrap! If you aren’t a fan of tomatoes or any other ingredient in the recipe, no biggie. Just swap them out for a vegetable you love and you’ll soon have a meal you actually look forward to eating.
Although this recipe is already chock full of colorful veggies, we have one suggestion to provide an extra (yet subtle) punch of nutritional goodness: a tablespoon of mbg’s organic veggies+. Featuring a 31-ingredient USDA-certified organic blend of organic leafy greens, sea veggies, prebiotic fibers, probiotics, and more, this greens powder supports both healthy digestion and a balanced gut microbiome.* Simply mix it in with whichever dressing you choose to adorn this flavorful lunch, or sprinkle a tablespoon on top before wrapping up your colorful creation.
Melissa Wood’s Salad Wrap
Ingredients
- 1 whole wheat wrap
- 1 handful of arugula
- Cucumber sliced vertically
- 4 thin slices of tomato
- ¼ avocado
- 1 handful black olives
- Sprinkling of white onion
- Sprinkling of pepperoncini
- Drizzle of Italian Vinaigrette
- 1 tablespoon organic veggies+ (mbg addition)
Method
- Thinly slice tomato and chop cucumbers
- Add on arugula
- Add on cucumber and tomato
- Add on avocado and olives
- Add on white onion and pepperoncini
- Mix organic veggies+ with Italian vinaigrette or a dressing of your choice
- Shake well and drizzle atop your veggies.
- Wrap and enjoy!
organic veggies+
Daily, nutrient-dense formula to support healthy digestive function*
organic veggies+
Daily, nutrient-dense formula to support healthy digestive function*