For the study, researchers at the Wake Forest School of Medicine looked at the acute and chronic stress levels of 38 macaque monkeys over the course of 31 months (about nine human years). Some of the omnivorous primates were fed a Western diet high in animal fat, salt, and sugar, while the the rest were fed a Mediterranean diet.

By exposing the monkeys to different stressors, such as being isolated for 30 minutes, the researchers were able to measure their levels of cortisol—aka the "stress hormone"—as well as changes to their sympathetic and parasympathetic nervous systems. They also looked at how the primates' sympathetic nervous system (responsible for fight-or-flight reflexes) aged based on diet over the course of the study.

In times of chronic stress, high cortisol levels can cause a myriad of issues, such as inflammation and high blood pressure. Similarly, when the sympathetic nervous system is overstimulated or can't regulate properly, the body is essentially stuck a constant state of panic. (The parasympathetic nervous system, on the other hand, helps calm the body down.)