Functional Food
People Are Obsessed With Adding This Gut-Healthy Ingredient To Smoothies

Merrell Readman
mbg Associate Food & Health Editor By Merrell Readman
mbg Associate Food & Health Editor
Merrell Readman is the Associate Food & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. Readman is a Fordham University graduate with a degree in journalism and a minor in film and television. She has covered beauty, health, and well-being throughout her editorial career.
This Is Honestly The Only Ingredient You Need For A Gut-Healthy Smoothie

Image by BONNINSTUDIO / Stocksy

June 16, 2022 — 22:04 PM

Smoothies are a naturally great way to pack your body full of nutrients and an array of vitamins and minerals, but that's not to say your daily shake couldn't stand to be even healthier, right?

Whether you're adding avocado, leafy greens, or antioxidant-rich berries to your blender, there's a good chance you could still benefit from something that will bolster your organic veggie intake and fill you up with gut-healthy fiber.

That's why mbg developed organic veggies+, a greens powder loaded with 31 powerhouse ingredients, including prebiotic fiber and probiotics to nourish your body with just one tablespoon. Adding this powder to your smoothie not only helps to regulate blood sugar levels, but it also supports healthy digestion and aids in keeping your gut microbiome balanced.*

The science behind this product is sound, but don't just take our word for it. These customer reviews reveal just how much people are loving the addition of organic veggies+ in their smoothies to kickstart their day:

"I put a scoop in my smoothie every morning and I'm good for the rest of the day!"

“I have been using this for six months, and I love the way it has made me feel. I have more energy, and none of the bloating that I used to get. I put a scoop in my smoothie every morning and I'm good for the rest of the day!”*

—Fran P.

"I use it daily to boost my smoothies, in baking and even by itself in water."

“This is such an amazing product. I use it daily to boost my smoothies, in baking (mbg pumpkin loaf recipe which was a huge hit) and even by itself in water. I feel so much more energized and focused in the day after having it, I really can’t recommend it enough!"*

—Antonia P.

"I always feel wonderful after taking my daily dose of this powder."

“For some reason, I always feel wonderful after taking my daily dose of this powder in my smoothie.”*

—Celia I. 

"Smooth, mild taste and include a scoop in my collagen smoothie every morning!”

“Love these veggies! Was directed here from the Whole30 approved list and I’m now a subscriber to this, the collagen, magnesium, and probiotics from mbg. Very impressed with all of them and their impact on my overall health and energy.* Smooth, mild taste and I include a scoop in my smoothie every morning!”

—Melanie C. 

"I use it in my smoothies and sometimes I just add it in my juice."

“I love this, especially when I am not able to fill up my meals with a lot of veggies. I use it in my smoothies and sometimes I just add it in my juice. It energizes me for the whole day.”*

—Maria R.

"The recent addition of the organic veggies powder has taken it to the next level."

“I love starting my morning with a nice green smoothie to get in my greens first thing. The recent addition of the organic veggies powder has taken it to the next level for sure! Who knew sea veggies packed such a punch and I mean...who gets enough sea veggies, right?! Makes me feel like I'm definitely increasing the diversity in what I'm eating."

—Dakota

"They're easy to blend into a smoothie and don't have a strange aftertaste or strange ingredients.”

“This checks off all the boxes for me in terms of keeping my health in check.* I love that it has turmeric and ginger, which both have anti-inflammatory properties, and leafy greens so I can easily fit more vegetables into my diet without trying*—and who doesn't want that? I love that they're easy to blend into a smoothie and don't have a strange aftertaste or strange ingredients.”

–Camila

"This veggies powder didn’t change the flavor of my favorite smoothie recipe."

“I’ve tested out many brands, and most greens powders have overpowered the taste of my morning smoothie or have a rather pungent smell. This veggies powder didn’t change the flavor of my favorite smoothie recipe, and I loved knowing how many sea veggies and antioxidants I was getting.”*

–Liza

"The powder had a very mild flavor and nice texture—not at all chalky."

“mindbodygreen’s veggies powder was a game-changer after I got back home from a recent trip. My fridge was pretty sparse but I needed some nutrients after an indulgent weekend away. In lieu of my usual spinach, I used the veggies powder and combined it with frozen berries, oat milk, hemp seeds, and a drop of vanilla and my smoothie was delish! The powder had a very mild flavor and nice texture—not at all chalky. I'm excited to keep experimenting with it.”

—Ella

“I typically have a smoothie every morning with spinach, fruit, vanilla protein, and chia seeds—and this veggies powder fit in perfectly."

“I typically have a smoothie every morning with spinach, fruit, vanilla protein, and chia seeds—and this veggies powder fit in perfectly. The ginger and turmeric made it taste amazing, and I definitely felt an extra boost when I used it—it's a great way to start a day and an easy way to ensure you're getting more vegetables in your daily life!”*

—Noah

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
