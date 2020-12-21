What's your favorite way to get your veggies? While we're all for getting your fill of fresh produce, we also know it's not always so easy to get your recommended daily amount of fruits and vegetables. That's precisely the reason mbg developed our organic veggies+ greens powder: we wanted to offer an easy way to eat more fruits and veggies, plus a number of other powerhouse ingredients.

The greens powder features a nutrient-rich blend, including: organic dark green leafy vegetables, sea vegetables, a fiber blend, probiotics, antioxidant-rich fruits, plus immune-supporting turmeric and ginger.* What's more, when mbg developed organic veggies+, taste was a priority (many reviewers have even complimented its pleasant flavor), too make it more versatile and palatable for daily use.*

That's why we love hearing all the tasty ways mbg reviewers use this functional greens powder. Consider their testimonials a bit of inspiration