While a healthy gut microbiome plays a critical role in the digestive system, it's also connected to other bodily systems, including the immune system, the nervous system, and even the integumentary system (read: skin health).

According to one study, intestinal dysbiosis—an imbalance of good versus bad bacteria—can lead to three common skin disorders: acne, atopic dermatitis (AD), and psoriasis. Researchers call this connection the gut-skin axis and have found probiotics to be a useful tool in managing skin inflammation caused by these disorders.*

Because the gut controls so many bodily systems, many functional medicine practitioners believe it's the center of health. To help support this influential part of the body, mbg partnered with the manufacturer Thorne to create mbg probiotic+. While digestive health and bloating is the main focus of probiotic+'s particular strains, some mbg reviewers have also shared the supplement's positive impact on their skin health:*