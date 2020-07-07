That's one of the reasons mbg decided to develop probiotic+, a supplement aimed to not only promote overall gut health, but also specifically help manage discomfort from bloating and gas.* It features four types of probiotic strains, strategically targeted at supporting digestion and managing bloat symptoms.*

Of course, developing a product is one thing, and hearing about its impact on the mbg community is another. We've been thrilled to hear about the number of ways probiotic+ has helped with frustrating bloat symptoms, according to mbg reviewers:*