This Probiotic Supplement Helps Manage Bloat When Nothing Else Works, Say mbg Reviews*
Whether you're feeling bloated post-holiday, after a meal, or otherwise—there's no denying excess gas is a total pain.
"Bloating is caused by an imbalance of good-to-bad bacteria in your gut," integrative medicine doctor Amy Shah, M.D. previously told mbg. That means, if there's excess of "bad" bacteria—due to diet or lifestyle factors—it could lead to trapped gas and that dreaded bloat. One way to help increase that good bacteria? A high-quality probiotic supplement.
probiotic+
Four targeted strains to beat bloating and help reduce abdominal fat.*
That's one of the reasons mbg decided to develop probiotic+, a supplement aimed to not only promote overall gut health, but also specifically help manage discomfort from bloating and gas.* It features four types of probiotic strains, strategically targeted at supporting digestion and managing bloat symptoms.*
Of course, developing a product is one thing, and hearing about its impact on the mbg community is another. We've been thrilled to hear about the number of ways probiotic+ has helped with frustrating bloat symptoms, according to mbg reviewers:*
"Best probiotic I’ve tried."
"I’ve been taking probiotics for about 5 years and never really noticed a real difference in the way I looked or felt. I just took them because I knew they were 'good for me.' I started taking probiotic+ at the beginning of February, and a week in, I started noticing a real difference in the way I felt (less bloated and gassy, TMI but true) and three weeks in I noticed real changes in my digestion.* If you have digestive issues, this is the probiotic for you.* I am now on their auto-order program!"
—Ivete C.
"Great for digestion."*
"This item is great! My bloat has gone down as well as digestion discomfort.* I will be buying more!"
—Christina C.
"I’ve notice a huge difference with bloating and regularity."*
"These are the best probiotics I’ve taken after previously trying four different brands! With consistent use, I’ve notice a huge difference with bloating and regularity.* I used to always become bloated by the end of the day and now I rarely experience that.* I get nervous when I come to the end of a bottle! I would bring these to a deserted island!"
—Caroline T.
"Happy gut."
"I have a noticed a decrease in bloating and my digestive system is working better."
—Jill A.
"Magic in a bottle."*
"Honestly this changed my body. I’m vegan and have tried literally 50 different brands over the past few years and every single one made me bloat like crazy or made me break out. This probiotic+ though?? My skin is so clear (even on my cycle!) and ALL of my bloat is gone.* ALL OF IT! I just subscribed to a monthly bottle - seriously, order it. It is worth every cent."
—Kristine K.
"Great product."
"After using this product for just one month I noticed a difference in my digestion.* Less gas and bloating. Less of a heavy feeling in my gut.* HIGHLY recommend. Worth every cent.*"
—Dianne M.
"It’s so nice never being bloated anymore!"*
"This product is so amazing. I saw results within a week to two weeks.* It’s so nice never being bloated anymore!* I’ve been recommending to family and friends nonstop."
—Erica J.
"I started feeling so much better."*
"After the holidays my stomach was dealing with a lot of issues. I had lots of bloating and irregularity. But after introducing this probiotic every morning I started feeling so much better.* The bloating was gone and things were so much more regular.* Even when my diet wasn’t perfect. And just this past week I must have gotten a small touch of the stomach bug, and I double dosed with the probiotic and things improved within hours.* Even my sister who had a severe bug took 3 of my capsules and went from severe pain and cramping, to no symptoms the next morning.* It is clearly a high quality probiotic. Highly recommend!"
—Brittany W.
"Best probiotic I’ve even purchased."*
"I’m on my 3rd bottle and will be making this a forever supplement. My digestion seems improved and my stomach looks flatter.* Very effective overall."
—Adrienne B.
"Helps gas!"*
"Really does help gas and bloating.* Highly recommend."
—Brielle K.