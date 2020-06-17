Along with social distancing, wearing face masks is thought to help slow or prevent the spread of COVID-19. The reason being, when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or spits while talking, the mask may block the respiratory droplets from traveling onto someone else. However, a recent study, published in an issue of Physics of Fluids, suggests that while masks may work against one cough, they’re less effective when someone coughs repeatedly.

Researchers from the University of Nicosia in Cyprus used computer simulations to replicate the flow patterns of respiratory droplets from repetitive coughing behind a face mask. With each cough the mask became less effective at preventing the spread of airborne droplets.