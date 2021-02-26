When it comes to choosing makeup for dry skin, cream formulas are gold standard. This rings especially true for your undereyes, as the skin there is so thin and prone to dryness already. But sometimes, no matter how buttery and delectable the formula, your concealer creases. Or pills. Or feels like sandpaper every time you rub your eyes—which you know you shouldn’t do, but hey, it happens during dry eye season!

First, let’s be clear: Your perennially dry undereyes likely signal a skin care issue, not the fault of your poor concealer. It takes more than makeup to help them become dewy and smooth—no matter how seamlessly a formula may melt into your skin.

But if you need a quick fix before stepping out the door, here’s a helpful little trick from celebrity makeup artist Mary Irwin.