mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Beauty
Caky Concealer Is The Worst: A Makeup Artist's Go-To Trick For Dewy Undereyes

Caky Concealer Is The Worst: A Makeup Artist's Go-To Trick For Dewy Undereyes

Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Editor By Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and health. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
woman posing with makeup on

Image by TATIANA TIMOFEEVA / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
February 26, 2021 — 11:33 AM

When it comes to choosing makeup for dry skin, cream formulas are gold standard. This rings especially true for your undereyes, as the skin there is so thin and prone to dryness already. But sometimes, no matter how buttery and delectable the formula, your concealer creases. Or pills. Or feels like sandpaper every time you rub your eyes—which you know you shouldn’t do, but hey, it happens during dry eye season!

First, let’s be clear: Your perennially dry undereyes likely signal a skin care issue, not the fault of your poor concealer. It takes more than makeup to help them become dewy and smooth—no matter how seamlessly a formula may melt into your skin.  

But if you need a quick fix before stepping out the door, here’s a helpful little trick from celebrity makeup artist Mary Irwin.  

A makeup artist’s trick for bright, dewy undereyes.  

Two words: eye cream. Generally, you want to give your eye cream a few minutes to sink in before applying makeup, so you let those active ingredients get to work. But after your eye cream is dried down, Irwin suggests applying another layer—this time, “right before you apply concealer.”  

One big caveat to mention here: If you have a water-based eye cream, you’ll need to snag a water-based concealer (like Tarte’s Hydrocealer Concealer). Otherwise, the two formulas just won’t blend—oil repels water, remember? It’s not a problem when you let your eye cream fully absorb before applying makeup, but if you’re hoping to layer one right on top of the other, they need to have the same working base. 

If you don’t have a water-based concealer among your arsenal, you can always mix a little facial oil with your oil-based concealer. This helps the formula smooth out even further and may even keep it from drying out during the day—plus, it adds a nice glow to the skin. Mix a few drops of oil with your concealer of choice before tapping it onto the undereyes (Bonus: It doubles as a DIY highlighter, too, so feel free to press it onto your cheekbones for a little sheen as well.)

Advertisement

The takeaway. 

For bone-dry undereyes, applying concealer is a bit of a battle. While you should ultimately approach the root of the issue (which is skin care, not makeup), you can always fake a dewy glow for the time being with Irwin’s go-to trick.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider mbg Associate Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and health. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work...

More On This Topic

Home

11 Easy Tweaks That'll Instantly Elevate The Energy Of Your Home

Sarah Regan
11 Easy Tweaks That'll Instantly Elevate The Energy Of Your Home
Beauty

A Case For The Acid Mantle: How & Why You Should Care For Yours

Alexandra Engler
A Case For The Acid Mantle: How & Why You Should Care For Yours
$19.99

Clean Cosmetics 101

With Heather White
Clean Cosmetics 101
Beauty

Here's A Game-Changer For All The Dry & Sensitive-Skin Types Out There

Alexandra Engler
Here's A Game-Changer For All The Dry & Sensitive-Skin Types Out There
Spirituality

What To Do Now That Mercury Retrograde Is Over, Based On Your Sign

The AstroTwins
What To Do Now That Mercury Retrograde Is Over, Based On Your Sign
Friendships

10 Expert-Backed Tips To Help You Have Better Conversations

Sarah Regan
10 Expert-Backed Tips To Help You Have Better Conversations
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Routines

Want To Work Your Legs & Glutes? Fire Them Up With This Single Move

Sarah Regan
Want To Work Your Legs & Glutes? Fire Them Up With This Single Move
Spirituality

I'm An Expert In Near-Death Experiences: 5 Patterns I Saw From 1000+ Cases

Jason Wachob
I'm An Expert In Near-Death Experiences: 5 Patterns I Saw From 1000+ Cases
Off-the-Grid

Why A Major Designer Sent *Gasp* Secondhand Pieces Down The NYFW Runway

Emma Loewe
Why A Major Designer Sent *Gasp* Secondhand Pieces Down The NYFW Runway
Spirituality

6 Ways This Weekend's Full Snow Moon Can Help You Live Your Best Life

The AstroTwins
6 Ways This Weekend's Full Snow Moon Can Help You Live Your Best Life
Beauty

The Underrated Fruit A Derm & Her 72-Year-Old Mom Swear By For Youthful Skin

Jamie Schneider
The Underrated Fruit A Derm & Her 72-Year-Old Mom Swear By For Youthful Skin
Functional Food

Fiber For Kids: 15 Tummy-Friendly Foods & Creative Ways To Eat Them

Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A
Fiber For Kids: 15 Tummy-Friendly Foods & Creative Ways To Eat Them
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/makeup-artists-trick-to-transform-undereyes-from-dry-to-dewy

Your article and new folder have been saved!