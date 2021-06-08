As the summer heat and humidity becomes the daily norm, I’m forced to embrace a little gloss and shine—whether I want to or not. No amount of powder can stop the midday oil from taking its place across my nose, cheeks, and forehead. Now, luckily two things are true: One, I’m a fan of a dewy complexion. Two, high shine is the aesthetic of choice lately—largely thanks to how it adds dimension to your face on Zoom, video chats, photos, and social media.

And finding your perfect glossy balance and the products to get you there? Well, it’s not magic—but the outcome certainly looks like it might be.