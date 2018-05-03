Magnesium Guide: Deficiency, Foods, Oil, and More

Your body is alive because of brilliant biochemistry. A myriad of intricate pathways is working in symphony every second of your life. It is easy to take for granted the countless facets that have to be for us to be here. One piece of the integral puzzle we call human health is a little guy named magnesium. Magnesium, along with calcium, potassium, chloride, and sodium are all electrolytes, needed for our brain, nerves, heart, eyes, immune system, and muscles to function. When magnesium levels are optimal in our body, we thrive. When we are magnesium deficient, it throws off the balance of our perfectly balanced symphony, and a whole host of health problems can ensue.

One of the most overlooked nutrient deficiencies that I find as a functional medicine practitioner is magnesium deficiency, and that is a serious problem because your body needs magnesium to accomplish 300 incredibly important biochemical reactions. Magnesium is the fourth most abundant mineral in your body, so if you are deficient (like 50 to 90 percent of us are)—then you are probably feeling some symptoms.

There are four main reasons most of us are low in magnesium: