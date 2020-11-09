mindbodygreen

Integrative Health
"Magical" Benefits mbg Reviewers Noticed After Taking This Greens Powder Daily*

"Magical" Benefits mbg Reviewers Noticed After Taking This Greens Powder Daily*

Kristine Thomason
mbg Senior Health Editor By Kristine Thomason
mbg Senior Health Editor
Kristine Thomason is the senior health editor at mindbodygreen.
Green veggies juice

Image by TATJANA ZLATKOVIC / Stocksy

November 9, 2020 — 1:15 AM

Let's face it: Getting enough veggies in your diet can be a challenge. That's one of the reasons mbg created organic veggies+, a greens powder that makes it easy to get 26 powerhouse ingredients in just one spoonful.*

organic veggies+

organic veggies+

Finally, a greens blend powered by organic sea veggies to fight inflammation*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(4.9)
organic veggies+

It includes a blend of organic dark green leafy vegetables along with hard-to-find sea vegetables, which are rich in magnesium, calcium, iron, and vitamin C.* The ingredients in organic veggies+ were strategically formulated to promote a number of benefits, like aiding healthy digestion, supporting immune function, and helping your body better absorb nutrients.*

In addition to those perks, we love hearing about all the bonus perks organic veggies+ reviewers notice:

Advertisement

"Yes. This is a magical powder.*"

"I'm not a supplements person, but when I started noticing digestion/bloating issues becoming the new norm in my life, I found this product. I've been using it in combination with the mbg probiotic for three to four months, and everything has literally changed.* My stomach is less achy and bloated.* I feel great after meals.* I do eat clean and drink lots of water to help boost the benefits. But, my clean diet and exercise alone didn't get me back to how I used to feel pre-gut issues. So grateful to have found MBG."

—Gina H.

"It makes me feel wonderful.*"

"For some reason, I always feel wonderful after taking my daily dose of this powder in my smoothie.*"

—Celia I.

Advertisement

"There is a light at the end of the tunnel.*"

"I can not get enough of it. I drink it with coffee, with tea and added turmeric, or in soup. I have suffered from debilitating and extremely painful (also horrific-looking) unexplained eczema and severe systemic inflammation, and using this daily, along with following Will Cole's inflammation spectrum book, there is a light to the end of the tunnel.* For the first time ever, my eczema is almost gone, my hair and nails and skin look great, my joints feel significantly better, and digestion issues are subsiding.*"

—Reilly B.﻿

"It energizes me for the whole day.*"

"I love this, especially when I am not able to fill up my meals with a lot of veggies. I use it in my smoothies and sometimes I just add it in my juice. It energizes me for the whole day."

—Maria R.

Advertisement

"My skin is glowing.*"

"I love starting my morning with a nice green smoothie to get in my greens first thing. The recent addition of the organic veggies powder has taken it to the next level for sure! Who knew sea veggies packed such a punch, and I mean...who gets enough sea veggies, right? Makes me feel like I'm definitely increasing the diversity in what I'm eating, plus I've noticed a real difference in my skin.* For the first time EVER, someone told me that my skin has been glowing!"

—Dakota

"It replaced my second cup of coffee.*"

"I've tested out many brands, and most greens powders have overpowered the taste of my morning smoothie or have a rather pungent smell. This veggies powder didn't change the flavor of my favorite smoothie recipe, and I loved knowing how many sea veggies and antioxidants I was getting. One unexpected bonus was an energy boost in the mornings; there were some mornings that it even replaced my second cup of coffee!*"

Advertisement

"My inflammation is down.*"

"I could not be more excited about this veggies powder—seriously. I have been adding it into my morning smoothies over the last few weeks and the positive effects have been almost immediate.* I've always struggled to get enough leafy greens in my diet, so adding a greens powder into my smoothie has been an awesome way to round out my breakfast. It tastes great, and it feels like I have an extra step of energy in the morning whether I'm heading off to the gym or going straight to the office!* As a result, inflammation is down, and so is my caffeine intake, which has helped reduce stress/anxiety.*"

—Lucas

Advertisement
Kristine Thomason
Kristine Thomason mbg Senior Health Editor
Kristine Thomason is the senior health editor at mindbodygreen. Kristine is a New York University graduate with a degree in journalism and psychology, and also a NASM-certified personal...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

Nearly A Third Of Young Adults Don't Know The Signs of Stroke — Do You?

Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., R.D.N.
Nearly A Third Of Young Adults Don't Know The Signs of Stroke — Do You?
Integrative Health

No Matter Your Sleep Position, Here's The Optimal Pillow Position For The Best Snooze

Sarah Regan
No Matter Your Sleep Position, Here's The Optimal Pillow Position For The Best Snooze
Beauty

PSA: You Can Skip Thick Creams This Winter If You Hydrate Internally

Alexandra Engler
PSA: You Can Skip Thick Creams This Winter If You Hydrate Internally
Functional Food

We Wanted To Know Which Onion Color Was Healthiest & This RD Told Us So Much More

Eliza Sullivan
We Wanted To Know Which Onion Color Was Healthiest & This RD Told Us So Much More
Spirituality

Ugh, Astrologers Say This Week We're In For — Surprise, Surprise — Conflict

The AstroTwins
Ugh, Astrologers Say This Week We're In For — Surprise, Surprise — Conflict
Sex

Sex Can Disappear In Couples With Depression — But This Habit Can Help

Kelly Gonsalves
Sex Can Disappear In Couples With Depression — But This Habit Can Help
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Beauty

Exercising Outdoors This Winter? Here's How To Deal With Windburn

Alexandra Engler
Exercising Outdoors This Winter? Here's How To Deal With Windburn
Travel

Need To Just Get Away For A Bit? A Psychologist's Guide To Healthy Escapism

Carla Marie Manly, Ph.D.
Need To Just Get Away For A Bit? A Psychologist's Guide To Healthy Escapism
Beauty

Are You Shedding Too Much Hair? 5 Major Signs Stylists Say To Look For

Alexandra Engler
Are You Shedding Too Much Hair? 5 Major Signs Stylists Say To Look For
Sex

6 Real Women Describe The Ups & Downs Of Sex After Menopause

Abby Moore
6 Real Women Describe The Ups & Downs Of Sex After Menopause
Integrative Health

An Epidemiologist On 4 Ways To Protect Vulnerable Populations During COVID

Jason Wachob
An Epidemiologist On 4 Ways To Protect Vulnerable Populations During COVID
Beauty

The 11 Best Hand Sanitizers That Won't Wreck Your Hands (For Real)

Alexandra Engler
The 11 Best Hand Sanitizers That Won't Wreck Your Hands (For Real)
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/magical-benefits-greens-powder-mbg-reviews

Your article and new folder have been saved!