"Magical" Benefits mbg Reviewers Noticed After Taking This Greens Powder Daily*

It includes a blend of organic dark green leafy vegetables along with hard-to-find sea vegetables, which are rich in magnesium, calcium, iron, and vitamin C.* The ingredients in organic veggies+ were strategically formulated to promote a number of benefits, like aiding healthy digestion, supporting immune function, and helping your body better absorb nutrients.*

In addition to those perks, we love hearing about all the bonus perks organic veggies+ reviewers notice: