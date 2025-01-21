Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Functional Food

A Longevity Dietitian's Favorite Nutrient-Packed Breakfast Recipe

Kristine Thomason
Author:
Kristine Thomason
January 21, 2025
Kristine Thomason
Health Writer & Editor
By Kristine Thomason
Health Writer & Editor
Kristine is a writer, editor, and editorial consultant who lives in Long Beach, CA.
Cooking omelette
Image by Ali Harper / Stocksy
January 21, 2025

At mindbodygreen, we're big fans of nutritious protein and veggie-packed breakfasts. So when integrative nutritionist Ella Davar, R.D., CDN, shared her favorite omelet recipe, we couldn't resist. While this dish might seem simple, don't underestimate it: Eggs pack a protein punch, while herbes de Provence (a blend that generally includes oregano, thyme, rosemary, marjoram, and savory) bring serious flavor.

"As a longevity dietitian, I help my clients to optimize their metabolism with a diet that includes a lot of herbs and spices," says Davar. "My favorite herbs to use are rosemary, oregano, thyme, cilantro, and parsley." Plus, we found a way to sneak in some extra veggies.

We added one more nutrient-packed ingredient: mindbodygreen's organic greens detox+.

"This greens powder contains a blend of organic ginger, turmeric, and cinnamon," says Davar. "This trio of quintessential spices is paired with digestive enzymes, which strategically help break down food and enhance nutrient absorption while supporting gut health and digestive function1."*

Below, she shares her nutrient- and flavor-packed omelet recipe for you to enjoy.

Omelet With Herbes de Provence

Serves 2 people

Ingredients

  • 3 large eggs
  • About 1 tablespoon (2 grams) herbes de Provence or dried thyme or basil, crushed, or a large pinch of minced delicate fresh herbs, like parsley, tarragon, chives, and chervil
  • ½ teaspoon of organic greens detox+
  • 1 tablespoon (15 grams) unsalted butter or 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • Optional: 1 cup sliced frozen (or fresh) mushrooms
  • Optional: ½ an onion, sliced

Method

  1. Preheat the skillet over medium heat.
  2. Add olive oil, onions, and mushrooms to the pan first.
  3. Using a fork, beat the eggs, salt, and pepper in a bowl until thoroughly mixed. Stir in the herbs and organic veggies+.
  4. Beat with a whisk or rotary beater until combined.
  5. Add the mixture to the mushrooms.
If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.

More On This Topic

These Are The 8 Best Drinks For Fighting Inflammation, According To Science
Functional Food

These Are The 8 Best Drinks For Fighting Inflammation, According To Science

William Cole, IFMCP, DNM, D.C.

Fiber & Phytonutrients Abound In This Stuffed Squash Recipe
Recipes

Fiber & Phytonutrients Abound In This Stuffed Squash Recipe

Mary Berg

9 Easy Ways To Make Your Meals More Nutritious, From An RD
Paid Content | Waterloo

9 Easy Ways To Make Your Meals More Nutritious, From An RD

Braelyn Wood

Want More Protein? Try One Of These Delicious High-Protein Meal Ideas (+ Grocery Tips)
Functional Food

Want More Protein? Try One Of These Delicious High-Protein Meal Ideas (+ Grocery Tips)

Julia Guerra

After I Spent $20,000 On Testing, I Realized Trauma Was Making Me Sick
Integrative Health

After I Spent $20,000 On Testing, I Realized Trauma Was Making Me Sick

Jennifer Mann

5 Rituals That Will Boost Your Health & Help The Planet At The Same Time
Nature

5 Rituals That Will Boost Your Health & Help The Planet At The Same Time

Eloisa Lewis

These Are The 8 Best Drinks For Fighting Inflammation, According To Science
Functional Food

These Are The 8 Best Drinks For Fighting Inflammation, According To Science

William Cole, IFMCP, DNM, D.C.

Fiber & Phytonutrients Abound In This Stuffed Squash Recipe
Recipes

Fiber & Phytonutrients Abound In This Stuffed Squash Recipe

Mary Berg

9 Easy Ways To Make Your Meals More Nutritious, From An RD
Paid Content | Waterloo

9 Easy Ways To Make Your Meals More Nutritious, From An RD

Braelyn Wood

Want More Protein? Try One Of These Delicious High-Protein Meal Ideas (+ Grocery Tips)
Functional Food

Want More Protein? Try One Of These Delicious High-Protein Meal Ideas (+ Grocery Tips)

Julia Guerra

After I Spent $20,000 On Testing, I Realized Trauma Was Making Me Sick
Integrative Health

After I Spent $20,000 On Testing, I Realized Trauma Was Making Me Sick

Jennifer Mann

5 Rituals That Will Boost Your Health & Help The Planet At The Same Time
Nature

5 Rituals That Will Boost Your Health & Help The Planet At The Same Time

Eloisa Lewis

These Are The 8 Best Drinks For Fighting Inflammation, According To Science
Functional Food

These Are The 8 Best Drinks For Fighting Inflammation, According To Science

William Cole, IFMCP, DNM, D.C.

Fiber & Phytonutrients Abound In This Stuffed Squash Recipe
Recipes

Fiber & Phytonutrients Abound In This Stuffed Squash Recipe

Mary Berg

9 Easy Ways To Make Your Meals More Nutritious, From An RD
Paid Content | Waterloo

9 Easy Ways To Make Your Meals More Nutritious, From An RD

Braelyn Wood

Want More Protein? Try One Of These Delicious High-Protein Meal Ideas (+ Grocery Tips)
Functional Food

Want More Protein? Try One Of These Delicious High-Protein Meal Ideas (+ Grocery Tips)

Julia Guerra

After I Spent $20,000 On Testing, I Realized Trauma Was Making Me Sick
Integrative Health

After I Spent $20,000 On Testing, I Realized Trauma Was Making Me Sick

Jennifer Mann

5 Rituals That Will Boost Your Health & Help The Planet At The Same Time
Nature

5 Rituals That Will Boost Your Health & Help The Planet At The Same Time

Eloisa Lewis

These Are The 8 Best Drinks For Fighting Inflammation, According To Science
Functional Food

These Are The 8 Best Drinks For Fighting Inflammation, According To Science

William Cole, IFMCP, DNM, D.C.

Fiber & Phytonutrients Abound In This Stuffed Squash Recipe
Recipes

Fiber & Phytonutrients Abound In This Stuffed Squash Recipe

Mary Berg

9 Easy Ways To Make Your Meals More Nutritious, From An RD
Paid Content | Waterloo

9 Easy Ways To Make Your Meals More Nutritious, From An RD

Braelyn Wood

Want More Protein? Try One Of These Delicious High-Protein Meal Ideas (+ Grocery Tips)
Functional Food

Want More Protein? Try One Of These Delicious High-Protein Meal Ideas (+ Grocery Tips)

Julia Guerra

After I Spent $20,000 On Testing, I Realized Trauma Was Making Me Sick
Integrative Health

After I Spent $20,000 On Testing, I Realized Trauma Was Making Me Sick

Jennifer Mann

5 Rituals That Will Boost Your Health & Help The Planet At The Same Time
Nature

5 Rituals That Will Boost Your Health & Help The Planet At The Same Time

Eloisa Lewis

more Food
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

Fermentation: Types Health Benefits & 4 Foods To TryApple Cider Vinegar: Benefits The Mother Safety & Use10 Health Benefits Of Moringa Powder According To ScienceAnti-Inflammatory Diet: Foods And Tips To Reduce InflammationSea Vegetables: Benefits Varieties How To Eat & MoreBovine Collagen: Benefits & The Importance Of Grass-Fed
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.