Kerry Washington’s Beauty Secrets video with Vogue pulls out all the stops. No lie, I was practically drinking up the actress's tips to replicate her signature glow (note to self: She layers two shades of concealer under the eyes, balancing the bouncy light with a richer-toned hue). She details her affinity for eye patches, minimal brow routine, as well as how to master the perfect matte red lip.

Before all of that, though, Washington kicks off with hair care: “I like to use a scalp spray, because sometimes when you’re wearing protective styles like braids for a long time, your scalp can get a little itchy or have product buildup,” she says.

While there are market spritzes aplenty that promise a fresh and clean scalp, Washington swears by her own, homemade tonic. Just three ingredients to invigorate the scalp, and you might already have them in your cupboard.