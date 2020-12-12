mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Beauty
Kerry Washington Swears By This 3-Ingredient DIY Spray To Refresh Her Scalp

Kerry Washington Swears By This 3-Ingredient DIY Spray To Refresh Her Scalp

Jamie Schneider
mbg Editorial Assistant By Jamie Schneider
mbg Editorial Assistant
Jamie Schneider is the Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan. She's previously written for Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
Kerry Washington

Graphic by mbg Creative x Rodin Eckenroth / Getty

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
December 12, 2020 — 1:14 AM

Kerry Washington’s Beauty Secrets video with Vogue pulls out all the stops. No lie, I was practically drinking up the actress's tips to replicate her signature glow (note to self: She layers two shades of concealer under the eyes, balancing the bouncy light with a richer-toned hue). She details her affinity for eye patches, minimal brow routine, as well as how to master the perfect matte red lip.

Before all of that, though, Washington kicks off with hair care: “I like to use a scalp spray, because sometimes when you’re wearing protective styles like braids for a long time, your scalp can get a little itchy or have product buildup,” she says. 

While there are market spritzes aplenty that promise a fresh and clean scalp, Washington swears by her own, homemade tonic. Just three ingredients to invigorate the scalp, and you might already have them in your cupboard. 

How to make Washington’s 3-ingredient scalp spray. 

Let’s talk ingredients. For this scalp tonic, all you’ll need is distilled water, witch hazel, and your essential oils of choice. Witch hazel is the workhorse here, as the botanical boasts anti-inflammatory and sebum-control properties to help clean and stimulate the scalp. As Washington mentioned, it’s a great cleansing option for protective styles—those oil-controlling, anti-inflammatory properties can help stave flakes and buildup while relieving any itchiness. “It's a mild scalp refresher," texture specialist and artistic director at Matrix Michelle O'Connor told mbg about witch hazel for hair.

Even better, Washington makes sure to choose an alcohol-free version to spray into her roots; alcohol can be harsh on the skin and disrupt its natural barrier and microbiome, which can lead to irritation. 

As for the EO’s, Washington’s partial to rosemary, eucalyptus, peppermint, and lavender, all of which have hair-healthy properties: Rosemary is linked to improving hair thickness; lavender can help protect your length; peppermint can promote blood circulation on the scalp; and eucalyptus has antifungal and antiseptic properties. “Also you become like a walking aromatherapy,” Washington quips, which, of course, is a benefit in and of itself. 

Finally, the distilled water dilutes the solution a bit (in case full-on witch hazel is too astringent for your skin), so you can play around with those ratios depending on what your skin can handle. If you’re a witch hazel novice, though, perhaps try this formulation: 

  • 1 cup witch hazel.
  • 1 cup distilled water.
  • 2 to 4 drops total of essential oils (perhaps go easy on the EO’s, just in case you’re sensitive to those potent oils). 

Combine it all in a spray bottle (she loves this Pattern Beauty Mist Spray Bottle, created by curl-queen Tracee Ellis Ross), shake it up, and spray directly on your roots. After spritzing, Washington gently massages in the solution with her fingertips—this not only helps the product seep into the skin but scalp massages can also encourage blood flow to the area, stimulate those hair follicles, and support healthy hair growth.

Advertisement

The takeaway.

As Washington notes, this easy scalp spray leaves you with a fresh, clean feeling. Just remember: Witch hazel, unfortunately, is not for everyone. Especially if you have sensitive skin, the solution can cause some dryness or irritation. If that’s the case, you may fare better with a much milder astringent, like rosewater. However, if witch hazel does work for your skin (see more details here), Washington’s easy spritz is sublime.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider mbg Editorial Assistant
Jamie Schneider is the Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan and has previously written for...

More On This Topic

Beauty

3 Unlikely Signs Of Premature Aging You Don't Want To Miss

Alexandra Engler
3 Unlikely Signs Of Premature Aging You Don't Want To Miss
Beauty

Derms & Hair Stylists Alike Want You To Try These Tips For A Hydrated Scalp

Alexandra Engler
Derms & Hair Stylists Alike Want You To Try These Tips For A Hydrated Scalp
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Routines

A Spicy Side-Plank Variation To Put Your Core & Obliques To The Test

Sarah Regan
A Spicy Side-Plank Variation To Put Your Core & Obliques To The Test
Beauty

A Supplement That's Like A Hydrating Lip Balm That You Eat

Alexandra Engler
A Supplement That's Like A Hydrating Lip Balm That You Eat
Recipes

This Cozy, Savory Oatmeal Is Full Of Sneaky Nutrients For Your Skin

Mascha Davis, R.D., MPH
This Cozy, Savory Oatmeal Is Full Of Sneaky Nutrients For Your Skin
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Recipes

It's Time To Start Planning Holiday Dinners Already: Here's A Vegan Sample Menu

Eliza Sullivan
It's Time To Start Planning Holiday Dinners Already: Here's A Vegan Sample Menu
Personal Growth

How To Actually Read People: 9 Tricks From Body Language Experts

Abby Moore
How To Actually Read People: 9 Tricks From Body Language Experts
Integrative Health

A Science Journalist Reports A Link Between Loneliness & Sleep Quality

Jamie Schneider
A Science Journalist Reports A Link Between Loneliness & Sleep Quality
Beauty

Butchered Your Cat Eye? Makeup Artists On How To Revive A Razor-Sharp Wing

Jamie Schneider
Butchered Your Cat Eye? Makeup Artists On How To Revive A Razor-Sharp Wing
Home

How To Make Your Home Feel Like A Big Holiday Hug, From Interior Experts

Emma Loewe
How To Make Your Home Feel Like A Big Holiday Hug, From Interior Experts
Off-the-Grid

How To Reduce Your Holiday Shopping's Impact Without Driving Yourself Crazy

Emma Loewe
How To Reduce Your Holiday Shopping's Impact Without Driving Yourself Crazy
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/kerry-washingtons-3-ingredient-diy-tonic-to-refresh-her-scalp

Your article and new folder have been saved!