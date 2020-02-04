It seems like everyone and their mother is turning toward cannabis to ease a variety of issues—from joint pain to insomnia to stress and anxiety. Take a look around any happening coffee shop and you'll surely find at least one person sipping on a CBD-infused beverage or popping in a few gummies (more on that later). Needless to say, cannabis is becoming mainstream, and there's even an entire holiday dedicated to a specific cannabis extract (that just so happens to be our favorite).

Yes, today is National Hemp Day, and we at mbg are excited about it. (In fact, we love the plant so much, we created a whole product around it.) Here's exactly why we love this plant and how we're celebrating the holiday: