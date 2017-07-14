This Documentary Is Convincing Thousands To Go Vegan — But Does It Tell The Whole Story? Here's What Doctors Say

"I would encourage viewers to keep the big picture in mind and not spend excessive energy trying to delve into the minutiae of just one statement or another," says Kimberly.

"I agree that it's incredibly important for people to question where their food comes from and what's behind food marketing messages. That said, as a health care professional, I also have to wonder if shoving this information in people's faces without showing them how to apply that information in an approachable way is how to reach the people they're hoping to reach," says Jessica.

"There is no one-size-fits-all when it comes to diet. To be a healthy vegan, you need to know how to combine proteins to make sure you're getting the full range of amino acids the body needs. And even when doing that, there is no protein more efficient for the body to utilize than animal protein," says Dr. Pedre. "When it comes to animal protein, you cannot generalize without talking about the specifics of how the meat has been raised and what food the animals ate. It is true to believe that factory-produced animal products contain a variety of harmful ingredients, from growth hormones to antibiotics to elevated levels of fat from an unnatural grain-based diet. It is true that dioxins are among the most toxic substances. They are often found in farm-raised fish. The key when eating meat is to not eat too much. But when you eat it, eat meat that comes from sources that raise the animals with their historical diet under low-stress circumstances. Free-range, grass-fed, and wild-caught are best. Remember: 'You are what what you ate has eaten.'"

What the Health is telling an important story—and highlighting just how much disagreement there is in the health food world (which is, in the current climate, hard not to see as reflective of the world at large). It's easy to cherry-pick studies to shape an argument in many directions, which is why so many experts recommend a personalized approach to nutrition based on what works with your individual body.

"If you’re waiting around for science to tell you exactly how to eat, you’ll starve to death first. Nutrition science is confusing. You can find “science” to back up just about any assertion. Heck, even Harvard and Oxford argue about the research! If THOSE smartypants can’t agree, how are normal people like us expected to make sense of it all? Self-experimentation, that’s how," says Melissa Hartwig, founder of the Whole30. "And that’s how you’ll know if following the What the Health recommendations might work just as well (or even better) for you than your current dietary plan. If you’re really that curious, that questioning, that committed to your own health and happiness, commit to a plant-based diet experiment. Give it thirty days in a row. Do it 100% by the books—go FULL vegan, no cheat, no slips, no special occasions. Read every label. Research how to do it healthfully. And when you’re done, compare your experiences."

At the end of the day Dr. Cole wonder why the "the wellness world can't focus on the many things we have in common instead of that which divides us?" What's true for one person may not be true for another, but it is true that the more we seek out the whole story instead of simply that which confirms our pre-existing opinions, the better off we'll all be.