No matter where you go, there are usually two herbs that decorate the table: salt and pepper. I find it fascinating that we settled on these two substances to adorn tables in eating establishments everywhere when there are dozens, if not hundreds, of delicious seasoning herbs to choose from.

Making your own seasoning blends is one of the simplest and most satisfying ways to incorporate more healthful herbs into your cookery. They’re super easy to make and can be especially helpful for those cutting back on table salt for health reasons.