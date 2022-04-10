A Healthy 5-Ingredient Seasoning Blend You'll Want To Put On Everything
No matter where you go, there are usually two herbs that decorate the table: salt and pepper. I find it fascinating that we settled on these two substances to adorn tables in eating establishments everywhere when there are dozens, if not hundreds, of delicious seasoning herbs to choose from.
Making your own seasoning blends is one of the simplest and most satisfying ways to incorporate more healthful herbs into your cookery. They’re super easy to make and can be especially helpful for those cutting back on table salt for health reasons.
How to make herbal seasonings for your home kitchen.
I first got the idea of keeping more seasoning options on my table while dining with my friends who are Persian. They have salt and pepper, but they always have a third shaker that is filled with sumac. I decided to take it a step further and I now have at least seven shakers with different herbal blends on my table at a given time!
organic veggies+
A daily nutrient-dense blend to elevate any meal.
This garden salt substitute is one of my favorites. It's rich in vitamins and antioxidants and tastes delicious on grains, potatoes, rice dishes, and anything else you would typically season with a dash or two of salt. It has a savory, salty taste due to the chives and celery seeds, which is why so many of my herbalism students and friends have appreciated it as a handy salt substitute.
This recipe calls for powdered herbs. You can purchase powdered herbs online, or you can purchase dried herbs and powder them yourself using an electric coffee grinder reserved specifically for herbs and spices.
Ingredients:
- 3 Tablespoons (18 grams) powdered chives
- 2 Tablespoons (10 grams) powdered parsley
- 2 teaspoons (4 grams) powdered rosemary
- 2 teaspoons (3 grams) powdered thyme
- ½ teaspoon (1 gram) celery seed
Method:
- Mix powdered herbs together in a bowl.
- Put the mixed herbs into a shaker or chosen dispenser for sprinkling on your food.
Storing your herbal seasoning blends.
Spice shakers have open holes, so the herbs are constantly exposed to oxygen. This exposure breaks down the herbs more rapidly, but they still last pretty well in the shaker, and keeping them for six months usually isn’t a problem.
However, I prefer shakers with lids that close over the holes when you are finished using them. If you keep your herb “salts” in a jar with a tight-fitting lid, they can last for one year and sometimes longer.
The bottom line.
Kitchen herbs are abundant with nutritional benefits. This herbal sprinkle brings the supportive qualities of your spice cabinet to the center of your daily culinary experience. If you’re inspired by this concept, then try blending powdered cumin, coriander, and cayenne together for a delicious vegetable saute seasoning, or try mixing powdered cinnamon, allspice, and clove together for the ultimate breakfast sprinkle. The possibilities are endless!
organic veggies+
A daily nutrient-dense blend to elevate any meal.
organic veggies+
A daily nutrient-dense blend to elevate any meal.