mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Beauty
Fact Or Fiction: If You Pluck A Gray Hair, Will More Grow In Its Place? Experts Weigh In

Fact Or Fiction: If You Pluck A Gray Hair, Will More Grow In Its Place? Experts Weigh In

Jamie Schneider
mbg Editorial Assistant By Jamie Schneider
mbg Editorial Assistant
Jamie Schneider is the Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan. She's previously written for Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
Woman with Gray Hair

Image by BONNINSTUDIO / Stocksy

October 15, 2020 — 11:04 AM

It’s the ever-popular beauty myth told to spook you into submission: If you see a gray hair, don’t pluck it! If you do, more will grow in its place. If you’ve heard the warning over the years, perhaps you, too, have some hard-hitting questions. The fact that a single silver strand can entice a whole sprinkling of grays does seem a bit suspect, no? 

Is there any weight behind the commonly held claim? We consulted celebrity colorist and Redken brand ambassador, Matt Rez, to separate fact from fiction. 

If you pluck a gray hair, will more grow in its place?

Lo and behold, “this is a total myth!” says Rez. “More will not grow in its place.” Think about it: Only one hair grows per follicle, so plucking a single hair won’t necessarily spark other gray hairs from sprouting. If you do notice more grays popping up, it’s likely due to natural aging—not because you’ve pulled out a lone strand. (Of course, if these are premature grays, you might be able to slow down the silver; see how you can prevent those gray strands here.)

Advertisement

Why is the myth so widespread?

So, uh, why all the panic about plucking gray hair? Well, says Rez, the reason people think more grays are summoned as soon as you pluck a single strand is because it looks and feels more noticeable on your scalp. “Being shorter, having a more wiry texture and white in color—the new growth will be poking out and more noticeable as it regrows,” he explains.

Essentially, gray hair actually has a different texture than the rest of your pigmented strands as it tends to be a bit more coarse (when the follicle produces less melanin, it tends to produce less sebum as well and results in a drier, coarse hair). So when the hair does regrow in the same spot, it’ll stand out a bit more than its neighbors. 

This, of course, doesn’t give you permission to pluck every gray you lay eyes on. Even if you remove the hair from the follicle, the new one will grow back gray—it’s an internal process that happens when your pigment-producing cells start to deteriorate, so removing the actual strand does next to nothing. Plus, pulling out hairs can cause trauma to the follicle; it may even become damaged and die if you do it over and over again—once that happens, the hair will never be able to grow back

The takeaway. 

The bottom line? There might not be more grays peppered throughout your strands, necessarily, but the ones you do have may look and feel more noticeable. You still shouldn’t pluck gray hairs—not because more grays will follow in its wake, but because plucking hair in general is not a good practice. Best to embrace the gray or follow some expert coloring methods.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider mbg Editorial Assistant
Jamie Schneider is the Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan and has previously written for...

More On This Topic

Beauty

Why You Should Stretch Before Your Skin Care Routine (Really!) + 3 To Try

Jamie Schneider
Why You Should Stretch Before Your Skin Care Routine (Really!) + 3 To Try
Beauty

Ugh, Of Course Menopausal Acne Is A Thing — Here's What To Do About It

Alexandra Engler
Ugh, Of Course Menopausal Acne Is A Thing — Here's What To Do About It
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Integrative Health

Sleeping This Many More Minutes A Night Could Make You More Mindful

Sarah Regan
Sleeping This Many More Minutes A Night Could Make You More Mindful
Recipes

You Can Do Better Than Plain Old PB&J: Here's An Update To Try

Samah Dada
You Can Do Better Than Plain Old PB&J: Here's An Update To Try
Parenting

Why Embracing Vulnerability As A Parent Can Be Hard (But Is Necessary)

Gertrude Lyons, MA, Ed.D.
Why Embracing Vulnerability As A Parent Can Be Hard (But Is Necessary)
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Mental Health

This Form Of Chronic Stress Impacts The Health Of BIPOC Communities

Eudene Harry, M.D.
This Form Of Chronic Stress Impacts The Health Of BIPOC Communities
Recipes

This Nutrient-Packed Soup Has Ancient Grains, Plant-Based Protein & Leafy Greens

Eliza Sullivan
This Nutrient-Packed Soup Has Ancient Grains, Plant-Based Protein & Leafy Greens
Personal Growth

Never Been Close To Your Parents? You May Have This Attachment Style

Abby Moore
Never Been Close To Your Parents? You May Have This Attachment Style
Routines

Have Aches & Pains? Tension Can Stem From This Oft-Neglected Muscle Group

Helen Phelan
Have Aches & Pains? Tension Can Stem From This Oft-Neglected Muscle Group
Climate Change

The Surprising Way Soil Health Could Be Affecting Your Sleep Quality

Emma Loewe
The Surprising Way Soil Health Could Be Affecting Your Sleep Quality
Integrative Health

An Integrative Psychiatrist's Go-To Tool For Easing Fear & Anxiousness

Emma Loewe
An Integrative Psychiatrist's Go-To Tool For Easing Fear & Anxiousness
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/if-you-pluck-a-gray-hair-will-more-grow-in-its-place

Your article and new folder have been saved!