New Study Reveals We Can Intuitively Eat Based On Nutritional Needs

Making positive choices with your eating habits is one of the essential pillars for supporting a well-rounded lifestyle, but sometimes it can feel like picking the healthiest ingredients is a struggle. What if we told you creating nutritious food pairings is actually second nature, if you listen to your body?

A new study has revealed that humans, along with animals, have something called “nutritional wisdom” which essentially means we have the ability to intuitively choose our meals based on their nutritional value and variety, even if we’re not aware of that information. A diverse diet helps properly nourish our bodies, so trusting your gut when building your meals may actually be all it takes to eat healthy. But what does this really mean?