How To Find Your Personal Nature Element + Incorporate It Into Your Space

The five sacred elements of earth, fire, water, air, and ether are meaningful in both Eastern tradition and Western philosophy. In Ayurveda, elements have long been used to describe physical health and spiritual wellness, while thinkers like Aristotle applied them to complex time and space equations. Elements are carefully incorporated in all sorts of sacred temples to create a more serene, connected, and calm atmosphere.

Natural elements clearly resonate with people around the world, likely because we see ourselves reflected in them. And when we take the time to consider which one(s) most appeal to us, we can incorporate them into our environment in powerful ways.

Here is a peek into each of these five elements and how you can introduce them in your living and/or work space. Before read through each one, take a moment to consider the environment you're in right now: How does it make you feel? What's the lighting like, and does it inspire you? Is there any outside noise distracting you? What is the main feeling you're getting from the space? Keep this in mind as you go.