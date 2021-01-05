You've Heard Of Combination Skin, But What About Combination Hair? 5 Tips To Treat It
For the most part, we pretty much understand the sheer complexity of the skin. Read: Everybody's skin reacts differently to products and requires unique routines. Not to mention, people can even have competing needs for different areas of their skin—some may appear oilier on the forehead, for instance, yet drier under the eyes. Others are generally acne-prone with some sensitivity gracing their cheeks. I digress and continue to hunt down the most foolproof products for my finicky combination skin.
The same can be said of your hair, of course. The variables that make up our unique locks are pretty vast, meaning there's a lot to consider when crafting up hair care—and often people can end pretty confused about what their specific treatment plan should be. This is particularly the case with combination hair, as the type of hair comes with conflicting issues when you travel from root to tip.
What is combination hair?
Combination hair is a hybrid of sorts. Like combination skin, this moniker refers to a mane that's oily in some places, drier in others. Oftentimes, people may discover it's their roots that run oily, the ends of their hair parched dry—that's because your scalp type can totally differ from your hair type. Again, we repeat: Your scalp is your skin, and like the pores anywhere else on your body, some people's follicles can accrue more oil than others (due to genetics, hormone fluctuations, or what have you), even if the length of their hair remains dry (from aging, daily heat styling, or environmental aggressors). And there you have it: combination hair.
This, of course, becomes a slight predicament when choosing hair care formulas to fill your arsenal. If your hair requires different plans of action (Say: clarifying, cleansing options for balancing oil; hydrating, nourishing ingredients to replenish dry strands), how can you approach both concerns without piling on products?
How to care for combination hair.
Much like treating combination skin, caring for this hair type is a delicate dance. Here are five expert-backed ways to strike perfect balance.
1. Switch up your shampoo & conditioner.
Shampoos and conditioners typically come as a set (a moisturizing shampoo comes with an equally nutrient-dense partner, a volumizing option with a featherweight conditioner), but who says you can’t mix and match? It’s similar to how you might slather on an oil-absorbing product on your T-zone, coating drier portions of your face with denser formulas: Select a cleansing, purifying shampoo to balance an oily scalp (here are our favorites), along with a hydrating conditioner to work into those ends (our go-to’s, here).
2. Try a scalp scrub.
Another tip to rebalance oil and lift gunk: Throw a scalp scrub into the rotation. These come in either physical or chemical formulas, but the end result is the same—sloughing dead skin cells, drawing oil from the follicles, and dissolving buildup. Apply them onto your scalp pre-shampoo, massage them into the skin, rinse and follow with your hydrating products (you don’t want to strip the scalp completely of its natural oils, as it can lead to dryness and flakes).
3. Use a hydrating leave-in on the ends.
To approach those brittler ends, try coating them in a leave-in conditioner to seal in moisture post-wash. “These conditioners are normally light lotions, creams, or liquids,” says hair consultant and trichologist Sarah Roberts about different types of conditioners. “Leave-in sprays are also effective; they are easy to apply to the ends of hair that need special attention and protection for retaining length." That said, you can totally target the nozzle where your strands need a little more love, coaxing some life into dull and dry ends.
4. Do an ACV rinse.
"Apple cider vinegar contains acetic acid and alpha-hydroxy acids, which can help degrease and cleanse the skin," board-certified dermatologist Morgan Rabach, M.D., and co-founder of LM Medical NYC, shares about ACVs hair benefits. Plus, the solution simultaneously manages frizz and promotes shine (providing a bit more oomph to those lifeless ends). How so? Well, frizz and dull hair are the result of raised cuticles. Your cuticles rise up due to a more alkaline pH, and a product with a lower pH (hello, apple cider vinegar) can help seal the cuticle back down. See exactly how to do an ACV rinse here.
5. Snip dry ends.
If you condition and hydrate your ends to no avail, it may be time to start anew. At a certain point, damaged ends are irreparable—the only way to truly “mend” the dry wisps is to trim off the deadweight. Once you cut those dry ends, and properly care for your inches with the methods above, your combination hair troubles may subside.
The takeaway.
Combination hair is quite common (it simply refers to some parts of your hair that are oilier than others), but it’s not so difficult to treat. All it takes is being a bit more choosy with your products and playing with different combinations to care for both concerns.
