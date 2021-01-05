For the most part, we pretty much understand the sheer complexity of the skin. Read: Everybody's skin reacts differently to products and requires unique routines. Not to mention, people can even have competing needs for different areas of their skin—some may appear oilier on the forehead, for instance, yet drier under the eyes. Others are generally acne-prone with some sensitivity gracing their cheeks. I digress and continue to hunt down the most foolproof products for my finicky combination skin.

The same can be said of your hair, of course. The variables that make up our unique locks are pretty vast, meaning there's a lot to consider when crafting up hair care—and often people can end pretty confused about what their specific treatment plan should be. This is particularly the case with combination hair, as the type of hair comes with conflicting issues when you travel from root to tip.