A Minimalist’s Top Hacks For More Fulfilling Travel

In the United States, it can be extremely easy to become wrapped up in the latest dieting trends. In Europe (and other places abroad, I'd imagine) dieting is much less common. It is completely acceptable to eat bread, cheese, meat, and wine with nearly every meal—and in fact quite difficult to find food that doesn’t contain one or more of these food groups.

Instead of stressing out about whether these foods would hurt my stomach or make me break out, I let myself eat whatever I wanted and just monitored the way it made me feel. Traveling abroad is one of the best motivators to break free from self-imposed restrictions and instead focus on simplicity and enjoyment.

