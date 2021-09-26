5 Ways To Support Your Mental & Immune Well-Being—Yes, They're Connected

The stigma surrounding mental health continues to melt away, slowly but surely, with each new generation. This allows people to seek help and develop the tools needed to cope with feelings of stress, anxiousness, isolation, and other mental health needs. What people may not be as aware of is that this kind of support may also benefit the immune system.*

This isn’t the first (and certainly won’t be the last) time we discuss the inextricable link between mental and physical well-being. But in case you need a refresher, read on.