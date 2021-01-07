While diet is key, you can also rely on supplements to help. mindbodygreen's nr+ contains several ingredients that support skin strength.* To start, there's the phytoceramides. Ceramides are polar lipids naturally found in the skin that are a vital part of your skin structure, helping seal in moisture and creating a barrier. Phytoceramides are their plant-derived counterpart. When taken in a supplement participants with clinically dry skin who took a phytoceramide-rich wheat extract oil for three months saw up to a 35% improvement in skin hydration.*

There's also astaxanthin, an antioxidant that helps neutralize free radical damage.* (Free radicals, from UV exposure or inflammation, does a number on the skin, breaking down collagen, elastin, and making skin weaker.) Research has shown that super-antioxidant astaxanthin not only helps block skin damage, but it can actually support the healing process.* In one study, astaxanthin supplementation significantly improved skin elasticity, smoothness, and hydration in just 12 weeks.* Another study found astaxanthin improved skin wrinkles, age spot size, and skin texture.*

The star of the supplement is nicotinamide riboside, a nutrient vital for healthy aging.* When consumed it turns into a coenzyme called nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+), which aids your cells' mitochondria, helping them create energy and revitalize the cell.*