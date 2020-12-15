Traveling For The Holidays? Safety Tips From The CDC & A Toxicologist

It's the holiday season, and this year, it goes without saying that things look a little different. Here in the U.S., the Center for Disease Control and Prevention is still recommending postponing travel and staying home, to limit the spread of COVID-19. Nevertheless, some folks will undoubtedly opt to travel this month, whether that means driving or flying.

If you do decide to catch a flight and find yourself in an airport, here are some things to keep in mind to protect yourself and others, according to the CDC's guidelines—plus some extra tips from molecular toxicologist and germ expert Rhea Mehta, Ph.D.