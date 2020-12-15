mindbodygreen

Close Ad
News
Traveling For The Holidays? Safety Tips From The CDC & A Toxicologist

Traveling For The Holidays? Safety Tips From The CDC & A Toxicologist

Sarah Regan
mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant By Sarah Regan
mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant

Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Brooklyn, New York.
Woman Checking Her Phone At The Airport During COVID-19

Image by Sean Locke / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
December 15, 2020 — 11:15 AM

It's the holiday season, and this year, it goes without saying that things look a little different. Here in the U.S., the Center for Disease Control and Prevention is still recommending postponing travel and staying home, to limit the spread of COVID-19. Nevertheless, some folks will undoubtedly opt to travel this month, whether that means driving or flying.

If you do decide to catch a flight and find yourself in an airport, here are some things to keep in mind to protect yourself and others, according to the CDC's guidelines—plus some extra tips from molecular toxicologist and germ expert Rhea Mehta, Ph.D.

1. Stay home if you're feeling sick.

If you aren't feeling well, don't try to kid yourself into thinking you're OK to travel. Know the symptoms of COVID-19 and stay home if you feel sick. Most domestic airlines right now offer a cancellation refund policy, given the pandemic.

Other pre-travel considerations include getting a test 3 to 5 days before your flight, and staying home until you get results, to ensure you're not flying while infected.

Advertisement

2. Look into the airline's COVID-19 policy.

As much as possible, try to book with a company who is closely adhering to COVID-19 protocol. This can include: requiring people to wear a mask; exercising social distancing on flights by spreading passengers apart; using online or contactless reservations and check-ins; and of course, amped-up cleaning procedures.

3. Follow basic protocol.

Mehta says her advice for holiday travel is "100% COVID-protocol, so, social distancing where possible, masks (N95 or surgical quality), and cleaning hands with soap or hand sanitizer." Before you head out, be sure you have these products easily accessible in your bag. (Here are our favorite natural and CDC-approved hand sanitizers, plus a portable hand soap you can stow in your carry-on.)

Mehta also recommends doubling up with a face shield over your mask for added safety, and reminds folks to keep their masks on, even in the bathroom. Also, remember to avoid touching your face.

4. Keep disinfectant wipes in your carry-on.

Lastly, Mehta recommends using disinfecting wipes on seats and surfaces (both in the airport and on the plane). Don't forget to wipe down your own high-touch items like your cell phone, headphones, pens, etc. before and after traveling too.

Advertisement

The bottom line.

The most surefire way to keep from getting sick this holiday season is to stay home and avoid traveling. If that's not an option for you, taking every precaution possible is paramount. Make sure you're cleared to travel to protect those around you, keep that mask on, and have your wipes at the ready. Safe travels!

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant
Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

How To Sleep Through The Night & Wake Up Rested, Based On Your Chronotype

Sarah Regan
How To Sleep Through The Night & Wake Up Rested, Based On Your Chronotype
Mental Health

What's The Difference Between Fear & Anxiety? A Neuroscientist Explains

Sarah Regan
What's The Difference Between Fear & Anxiety? A Neuroscientist Explains
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Beauty

Sound The Alarms: This One Gua Sha Mistake May Cause Wrinkles

Alexandra Engler
Sound The Alarms: This One Gua Sha Mistake May Cause Wrinkles
Beauty

Skip The Brow Pencil: This Product Is A+ For Plush, Natural-Looking Arches

Jamie Schneider
Skip The Brow Pencil: This Product Is A+ For Plush, Natural-Looking Arches
Spirituality

21 Quick Ways To Practice Self-Love Today (Like, 5 Minutes Or Less Quick)

Tanya Carroll Richardson
21 Quick Ways To Practice Self-Love Today (Like, 5 Minutes Or Less Quick)
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Spirituality

"Emotional Acupuncture" Can Help Ease Holiday Stress—Here's A 5-Minute Routine

Marianna Giokas, MPP
"Emotional Acupuncture" Can Help Ease Holiday Stress—Here's A 5-Minute Routine
Beauty

Floating Eyeliner Is *The* Holiday Look Of 2020: A Makeup Artist's 6-Step Guide

Jamie Schneider
Floating Eyeliner Is *The* Holiday Look Of 2020: A Makeup Artist's 6-Step Guide
Beauty

9 Shampoos That Are Simply Perfect For Sensitive Skin & Scalps

Alexandra Engler
9 Shampoos That Are Simply Perfect For Sensitive Skin & Scalps
Integrative Health

Meditation & Yoga May Help Improve Migraine Symptoms, Study Suggests

Abby Moore
Meditation & Yoga May Help Improve Migraine Symptoms, Study Suggests
Personal Growth

How I Changed My Definition Of "Resilience" & Broke Up With Burnout Culture

Rachel Rhee
How I Changed My Definition Of "Resilience" & Broke Up With Burnout Culture
Integrative Health

3 Easy Ways To Embrace Mediterranean Longevity Practices This Holiday Season

Eliza Sullivan
3 Easy Ways To Embrace Mediterranean Longevity Practices This Holiday Season
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-to-stay-safe-in-airport-right-now-from-toxicologist

Your article and new folder have been saved!