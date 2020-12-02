Skin Stressed From The Holiday Weekend? Here's How To Soothe It

Right about how you may be wondering what you can do to help your poor complexion get back on track. This may involve pouring over your skin care cabinet looking for any product that might be a quick fix. But before you go about slathering your face with more actives, let this be a very quick lesson: When your skin is irritated, always opt for paring back—rather than adding to.

“Simplicity is key when responding to any skin sensitivity,” says holistic esthetician Hayley Wood about irritated skin. Most importantly, stop using potent chemical exfoliants until your skin calms down: Things like retinol, AHA, or BHAs, will only further disrupt your skin’s barrier, which is the last thing you want to do when your complexion is showing signs of irritation. “Don't exfoliate or use harsh active ingredients during a time of sensitivity,” she says. “No active ingredient will be able to deliver on their promise if the skin is already irritated. Instead, soothe the skin and it will return to optimizing its own self-healing functions."

This isn’t to say use nothing—you need to wash your face and apply moisturizer after all!—but it does mean you need to be very, very picky about what your using until your skin goes back to its base line. Here, a few ingredients to look for to help soothe your skin, temper inflammation, and build up your skin’s barrier.