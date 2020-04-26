How To Soothe Skin Irritation From Face Masks During COVID-19
Given that several states have now ordered residents to wear masks, as well as the fact that Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) highly recommends wearing face coverings in public, many of us have probably started donning the protective gear while getting groceries, on runs, and so on. This, of course, is a good thing as it will help slow the spread of the coronavirus. However, you might be noticing some skin irritation around the areas where you're wearing it, especially if you're wearing your face mask frequently.
There are two types of irritation that can occur when wearing face masks: contact friction and breakouts. They can occur at the same time and on the same person (meaning: not mutually exclusive skin concerns). But they do have unique triggers and therefore they have different treatments.
What to do about skin irritation from wearing masks.
Let's start with irritation from friction. "Any areas that are tight or rubbing can irritate the skin. Minimize this as much as possible by making sure the areas that contact your skin are smooth and not abrasive, and not tighter than necessary to achieve a good seal," says board-certified dermatologist Hadley King, M.D. "If you notice this kind of irritation after removing the mask, wash the area with water and a gentle cleanser and apply an ointment."
And ultimately some irritation may be unavoidable, unfortunately. This just happens when you wear a secure fabric on delicate skin or for long periods of time; because you can't necessarily stop it from happening, your best bet is to soothe it after the fact. It's comparable to hand washing: Since you can't change the drying nature of hot water and soaps, instead you treat dryness with a hand cream after the fact. Take the same approach with your face mask induced irritation.
So when you reach for a healing ointment, here are a few ingredient suggestions: Aloe vera is a super hydrating anti-inflammatory (that's why people love it for sunburns and the like). You can use on its own via a face mask—and just spot treat the areas that are most irritated—or it's often formulated into lotions and creams. Colloidal oat is a nurturing derm-approved favorite that you'll see in many sensitive skin formulas. Finally ceramides are incredibly healing for the skin barrier.
What to do about acne from wearing masks.
You may be breaking out right now due to a variety of reasons, including stress and changes in your diet. Add face masks to the list of culprits, says King: "The occlusive nature of a protective mask creates a humid and warm environment under the mask, which can lead to increased sebum and sweat. And this can lead to irritation, inflammation and breakouts."
And unfortunately the area that a mask covers—nose, mouth, and chin—are areas that tend to breakout more anyway. So if you are an acne-prone individual, take extra precautions to keep skin clear.
"I recommend washing the face before and after wearing a mask. A gentle cleanser is adequate, or if your skin is particularly oily or acne-prone, consider a cleanser with salicylic acid, which can penetrate into pores and gently exfoliate and remove sebum," says King. "And use a light moisturizer that's non-comedogenic, to support and bolster the skin barrier without clogging pores. Avoid heavy and potentially comedogenic products under the mask area." Yes, this means skipping heavy foundations (but there are plenty of reasons to take a breather from makeup right now anyway).
The takeaway.
Of course, we want to stress just how important it is to wear masks, especially if you are in public places. (You should also be careful with how you wear it, take it off, and clean it.) If skin irritation occurs, it's perhaps annoying, but overall far better than the alternative. Do not use skin irritation or breakouts as an excuse to skip wearing one—simply tend to your skin a bit more diligently right now. If anything use it as an excuse to try a DIY hydrating treatment or spot treatment for zits.
