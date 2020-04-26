Let's start with irritation from friction. "Any areas that are tight or rubbing can irritate the skin. Minimize this as much as possible by making sure the areas that contact your skin are smooth and not abrasive, and not tighter than necessary to achieve a good seal," says board-certified dermatologist Hadley King, M.D. "If you notice this kind of irritation after removing the mask, wash the area with water and a gentle cleanser and apply an ointment."

And ultimately some irritation may be unavoidable, unfortunately. This just happens when you wear a secure fabric on delicate skin or for long periods of time; because you can't necessarily stop it from happening, your best bet is to soothe it after the fact. It's comparable to hand washing: Since you can't change the drying nature of hot water and soaps, instead you treat dryness with a hand cream after the fact. Take the same approach with your face mask induced irritation.

So when you reach for a healing ointment, here are a few ingredient suggestions: Aloe vera is a super hydrating anti-inflammatory (that's why people love it for sunburns and the like). You can use on its own via a face mask—and just spot treat the areas that are most irritated—or it's often formulated into lotions and creams. Colloidal oat is a nurturing derm-approved favorite that you'll see in many sensitive skin formulas. Finally ceramides are incredibly healing for the skin barrier.