If You Get Yeast Infections Before (Or During) Your Period, You're Not Alone

It’s that time of the month, and you are struggling with a yeast infection—AGAIN. For many women, this is a common situation. On top of the cramping and bleeding of their monthly cycle, they also get hit with symptoms of itching and burning in the vaginal area and a white clumpy discharge.

This problem can be incredibly frustrating and many patients are told they're simply "prone" to these infections. But as a functional medicine doctor who specializes in women's health, I give my patients actionable steps they can take to help prevent these infections from occurring, as well as explain why they might be happening in the first place.