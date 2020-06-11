Learn Together: How To Start A Book Club Celebrating Black Voices

Next up: Choosing your first read. In my experience the easiest way to do this is to designate one person who will choose 2-3 options that the group can vote on in your thread. (The person choosing these can change every time.)

As for what should be nominated, that's up to you! There are plenty of anti-racism resources already out there, and mbg has rounded up a few educators in the space here. Consider starting with one of them and working out from that medium as time goes on. Non-fiction is a wonderful tool for learning and unlearning—but so are novels, essays, memoirs, and collections of poetry centered in Black culture.

In her critique of the anti-racist reading list on Vulture, writer and professor Lauren Michele Jackson writes that expanding beyond the classic anti-racism texts is a way to explore more of the "holistic racial puzzle." Books by Black authors that don't exist for self-growth of the reader, but rather for the personal expression of the author, have a place on our shelves too. Here's a list of 29 of them that can help build empathy and understanding, and here are dozens of Black-owned bookstores you can order them from. (While you're browsing, you might want to also buy a new journal to write down your reactions to the book discussions; more on that below.)

The group can always veer away from the written word, too, and discuss podcasts, lectures, movies, etc. instead. Seeing White (podcast), Code Switch (podcast), 13th (movie), and Just Mercy (movie) are all available to tune into for free right now.