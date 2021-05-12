This Is How To Match Your Brows To Your Face Shape, In Case You're Curious
Your brows are your face framers—they can either enhance your features or thwart your whole look with single tweeze. And each eyebrow type (round, arched, straight, upward, or S-shaped) can help soften sharp angles or add definition, which (no lie) can quite literally change the shape of your face.
Eyes are the windows to the soul, they say, but brows? Think of them as the drapes that make or break the real estate. Below, discover how to flatter your features best.
How to match your brows to your face shape.
Before diving into it, let’s make one thing clear: Do not try to reinvent the wheel here. The brow structure you were born with is the one that fits your face shape the most; you can slightly modify your arches to match one of the molds below as to enhance them, but transforming the shape entirely runs the risk of plucking them way too thin.
"[It's about] leaning into what you have and not working too hard against it," brow expert Joey Healy once told us about changing your eyebrow shape. With that, here’s some grooming inspiration for each face shape.
1. Round.
Since round faces have no sharp angles, a set of arched brows can add some definition. "[An arch] gives you more geometry in your face," Healy says, and you can create a soft, medium, or high peak—whatever you feel most comfortable with. If you do opt for a high, high arch, play with caution—a sharp peak can border on triangular.
As for how to find your natural peak, take this tip from makeup artist Riku Campo: Use an eyebrow brush or pencil as a measuring tool and place it on the side of your nose. “Point it diagonally from your nostril to the outside edge of your iris: This is where your brows should arch."
2. Square.
Consequently, square-shaped faces have tons of natural definition, so you may not want to accentuate any more peaks. "These face shapes have a natural 'strength' look to them," says esthetician Alicia Halpin, owner of Foundation Beauty & Esthetics, and you can keep the look soft by opting for rounded brows. Or, you can lean into a bolder look (without adding in more angles) by shaping your brows straight or upward.
3. Heart.
"The face shape has a sharp chin, so it's best paired with softer brows," says Halpin. She suggests round or straight brows or ones with a soft arch—and don’t be afraid to keep them bold and bushy (or fill them in with powder for faux fluffiness). Heart-shaped faces, with their wider forehead, can fare well with some fullness.
4. Oval.
Oval faces are compatible with most brow types, as they have no sharp angles with curved outer edges. If you’re looking for some definition, though, Halpin suggests creating a slight peak. "I would recommend straight, soft arch, or medium arch," she notes.
5. Diamond.
Diamond face shapes are angular with wider cheeks, a pointed chin, and a narrow hairline. According to Halpin, you can soften those features by opting for a soft curve or medium arch.
6. Rectangular.
Rectangular faces are longer than they are wide, and a straight, flat brow can shorten the face. If you do wish for an arch, curve the brows downward at the tail—this creates a slight peak without elongating the face further.
The takeaway.
Eyebrows can quite literally change the shape of your face, so why not help them flatter your facial features? While you don’t want to change them too much, a bit of eyebrow editing can add definition or soften up sharp angles.
