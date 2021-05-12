Your brows are your face framers—they can either enhance your features or thwart your whole look with single tweeze. And each eyebrow type (round, arched, straight, upward, or S-shaped) can help soften sharp angles or add definition, which (no lie) can quite literally change the shape of your face.

Eyes are the windows to the soul, they say, but brows? Think of them as the drapes that make or break the real estate. Below, discover how to flatter your features best.