There’s nothing fun about walking into a dark house or apartment at 5:30 in the afternoon... and as it turns out, you don’t have to. Utilizing smart-home technology at the most basic level is super easy, and “layering up” is relatively painless. Smart plugs allow you to set your lighting to a timer and smart bulbs can be set to dim or brighten on a schedule, as well.

For an example of what they look like in practice, in my own apartment I have smart plugs paired with my bedside lamp and copper string lights hung in my bathroom. My morning alarm clock is actually my smart hub, which simultaneously plays a Spotify playlist and turns on my “smart-plugged” lights. It wakes me up with music, starts my morning with soft ambient light, and helps me kickstart the day with ease.

And then at night, I have smart bulbs in my living room that automatically get brighter and warmer in hue as the sun begins to set.