If you're a green juice fan, you know that the veggie-packed beverage can be a nutrient-rich and hydrating addition to your morning meal or afternoon snack. You also know that if you grab one at your favorite juice shop regularly, it can get pricey. But what if you could make one at home that's even more nutritious? And without a juicer?

Good news: You can create a veggie-packed green juice with only two ingredients and no fancy kitchen equipment.