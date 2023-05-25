How To Make Your Favorite Green Juice At Home Without A Juicer
If you're a green juice fan, you know that the veggie-packed beverage can be a nutrient-rich and hydrating addition to your morning meal or afternoon snack. You also know that if you grab one at your favorite juice shop regularly, it can get pricey. But what if you could make one at home that's even more nutritious? And without a juicer?
Good news: You can create a veggie-packed green juice with only two ingredients and no fancy kitchen equipment.
Advertisement
How to make 2-ingredient green juice
To make a nutritious and tasty green juice without a juicer, all you need is an organic greens powder and water. For a creamier beverage, try it with coconut, almond, or oat milk.
We recommend grabbing a protein shaker to mix your drink most effectively, but any container with a lid will work (Mason jar, water bottle, etc.). You can also throw it in a blender or mixer for a few pulses until combined.
Ingredients
- 8 oz. water (you can also use coconut water, coconut milk, almond milk, or oat milk)
- 1 tsp. greens powder (or up to 1 Tbsp., according to taste)
Advertisement
Method
- Pour cold liquid in a cup with a lid.
- Scoop in 1 teaspoon of greens powder.
- Close the lid and shake the container until well mixed.
What are the benefits of this green juice?
With only three steps and two ingredients, this beverage is ideal for anyone looking for a quick and simple, yet nutrient-dense, drink. When shopping for a greens powder, look for dark leafy greens such as broccoli and spinach, as well as hard-to-find sea vegetables, like in mbg's organic veggies+ powder.
The organic veggies+ powder also contains vegan digestive enzymes, prebiotic fiber, and probiotic bacteria, which help support healthy digestion.* Unlike some premade juices, this one is low in sugar (only 2 g per serving, which comes naturally from the fruits and vegetables in the blend), but don't let the lack of sweetener fool you: This powder actually tastes delicious.
Advertisement
The takeaway
No matter how you make it, this two-ingredient juice is super convenient—especially if you're craving more greens in your life but don't want to bother with cooking them. So, if your wallet needs a break from your daily green juice habit, don't quit cold turkey! Instead, make your own version at home—no juicer required.
Abby Moore is an editorial operations manager at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine. She has covered topics ranging from regenerative agriculture to celebrity entrepreneurship. Moore worked on the copywriting and marketing team at Siete Family Foods before moving to New York.