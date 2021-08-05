One area in particular is really able to do a lot of heavy lifting for overall aesthetics: The brows. Even the slightest tweak of the hairs can alter the appearance of your face shape, skin, and overall look.

And for Denno, tweaking her brows helped her as she noticed changes while going through menopause. “I never used to do my brows,” she says. “I’m now in menopause—I’m young to be in menopause—and I noticed that when I started going through perimenopause, my face changed. It changed the way my face looked! So now I redraw my eyebrows a little bit higher—it makes me look like my more youthful self.”

See, as we age our overall skin sags, forehead included; as your forehead lowers so do your brows. By cheating them up a bit, you can make it appear as though you’re back to your youthful, spry self.

It’s simple, too: Brush your brow hairs up with a clean spoolie or makeup brush. Then grab your brow product of choice (our favorites, should you be in the market), and apply it in an upward motion. This not only gives the hairs a soft, feathery appearance—it means your brows will appear as though they are sitting just a bit higher. You can also add a swipe of highlighter under the brows, which will also give the illusion of lifted skin.