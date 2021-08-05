mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Beauty
How To Lift Your Brows For A Younger Looking Appearance 

How To Lift Your Brows For A Younger Looking Appearance 

Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty Director By Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty Director
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty Director. Previously she worked at Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, SELF, and Cosmopolitan; her byline has appeared in Esquire, Sports Illustrated, and Allure.com.
Smiling Woman Wearing Yellow Dress On The Street.

Image by BONNINSTUDIO / Stocksy

August 5, 2021 — 22:34 PM

There are so many beauty tricks you can try to cheat any goal. Want larger, brighter looking eyes first thing in the morning? There’s a concealer tip for that. Or do you want to add some life and dimension back into your face while on a long day of Zoom meetings? A delightful blush and highlighter combo will do the trick. 

Yes, makeup is able to do some pretty astonishing tricks should you be interested in that. (It’s also just really fun to be playful and bold with, if that’s your makeup vibe. Or you can skip it entirely should you not care for it at all!) “Makeup has this crazy amazing transformative power,” says celebrity makeup artist and clean beauty expert Katey Denno in an episode of our beauty podcast Clean Beauty School. “It’s not just aesthetically, but psychologically too.”

How to use brow products to look younger. 

One area in particular is really able to do a lot of heavy lifting for overall aesthetics: The brows. Even the slightest tweak of the hairs can alter the appearance of your face shape, skin, and overall look. 

And for Denno, tweaking her brows helped her as she noticed changes while going through menopause. “I never used to do my brows,” she says. “I’m now in menopause—I’m young to be in menopause—and I noticed that when I started going through perimenopause, my face changed. It changed the way my face looked! So now I redraw my eyebrows a little bit higher—it makes me look like my more youthful self.”

See, as we age our overall skin sags, forehead included; as your forehead lowers so do your brows. By cheating them up a bit, you can make it appear as though you’re back to your youthful, spry self. 

It’s simple, too: Brush your brow hairs up with a clean spoolie or makeup brush. Then grab your brow product of choice (our favorites, should you be in the market), and apply it in an upward motion. This not only gives the hairs a soft, feathery appearance—it means your brows will appear as though they are sitting just a bit higher. You can also add a swipe of highlighter under the brows, which will also give the illusion of lifted skin. 

Advertisement

The takeaway.

Now that’s a very simple two-step process (maybe three if you decide to add the highlight) that can change the dynamic of your face—no other products necessary. 

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Alexandra Engler
Alexandra Engler mbg Beauty Director
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty Director at mindbodygreen. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department. She has worked at many top...

More On This Topic

Beauty

I'm A Holistic Derm: This Is The One Thing You Should *Never* Do To A Sunburn

Jamie Schneider
I'm A Holistic Derm: This Is The One Thing You Should *Never* Do To A Sunburn
Beauty

This Hairstylist's Favorite Hack For Healthy Hair Resides In The Kitchen

Jamie Schneider
This Hairstylist's Favorite Hack For Healthy Hair Resides In The Kitchen
$19.99

Clean Cosmetics 101

With Heather White
Clean Cosmetics 101
Integrative Health

Feeling Bloated? 6 Ways To Ease Your Discomfort, According To Doctors

Korin Miller
Feeling Bloated? 6 Ways To Ease Your Discomfort, According To Doctors
Spirituality

Want To Shake Up Your Life? This Tarot Card Is A Green Light From The Universe

Sarah Regan
Want To Shake Up Your Life? This Tarot Card Is A Green Light From The Universe
Home

6 Herbs & Flowers To Grow At Home For Bartender-Level Cocktails

Emma Loewe
6 Herbs & Flowers To Grow At Home For Bartender-Level Cocktails
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Spirituality

A Powerful Portal Opens This Weekend: Astrologers Explain Why It's So Rare

The AstroTwins
A Powerful Portal Opens This Weekend: Astrologers Explain Why It's So Rare
Love

This 5-Minute Quiz Will Tell You What You're Actually Like In Relationships

Kelly Gonsalves
This 5-Minute Quiz Will Tell You What You're Actually Like In Relationships
Mental Health

I'm A Neuroscientist Psychiatrist & This Is Detrimental To Your Mental Health

Daniel Amen, M.D.
I'm A Neuroscientist Psychiatrist & This Is Detrimental To Your Mental Health
Home

This Root Structure Is A Sign That Your Houseplant Is Having A Glow Up

Emma Loewe
This Root Structure Is A Sign That Your Houseplant Is Having A Glow Up
Spirituality

How To Thrive As A Water Sign (Looking At You Cancer, Scorpio & Pisces)

Sarah Regan
How To Thrive As A Water Sign (Looking At You Cancer, Scorpio & Pisces)
Sex

19 Sex Toys For Men Who Want To Experience A Whole New Type Of Orgasm

Farrah Daniel
19 Sex Toys For Men Who Want To Experience A Whole New Type Of Orgasm
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-to-lift-your-brows-for-younger-looking-appearance

Your article and new folder have been saved!