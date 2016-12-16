7 Steps To Hosting Your Own Wellness Retreat

Imagine hanging out with a bunch of awesome, like-minded women in a comfy space, developing your business or brand while workshopping motivational topics, creating inspiration, perhaps enjoying some meals together, and most importantly—having fun.

You could, of course, enjoy this experience as a retreat attendee, but how about hosting your own? There's a growing trend, especially with wellness bloggers, to host events that create connections.

Aussie blogger Heather Cox hosts intimate Treehouse Retreats focused on yoga and clean living. One of her clients was quoted saying, "I didn't want to leave. I left feeling lighter physically, emotionally, spiritually and with a smile on my face... I can't wait to go back."

While many connections today are made via social media, there seem to be fewer opportunities to connect in person. A wellness retreat can act as an escape but also a time of community and personal and/or professional development.

If you're ready to boost engagement with your wellness community while simultaneously growing your network, here's how to get the excitement going: