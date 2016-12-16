 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Wellness Trends
7 Steps To Hosting Your Own Wellness Retreat

7 Steps To Hosting Your Own Wellness Retreat

Rebecca Miller Ffrench
Written by Rebecca Miller Ffrench
7 Steps To Hosting Your Own Wellness Retreat

Photo by Stocksy

December 16, 2016

Imagine hanging out with a bunch of awesome, like-minded women in a comfy space, developing your business or brand while workshopping motivational topics, creating inspiration, perhaps enjoying some meals together, and most importantly—having fun.

You could, of course, enjoy this experience as a retreat attendee, but how about hosting your own? There's a growing trend, especially with wellness bloggers, to host events that create connections.

Aussie blogger Heather Cox hosts intimate Treehouse Retreats focused on yoga and clean living. One of her clients was quoted saying, "I didn't want to leave. I left feeling lighter physically, emotionally, spiritually and with a smile on my face... I can't wait to go back."

While many connections today are made via social media, there seem to be fewer opportunities to connect in person. A wellness retreat can act as an escape but also a time of community and personal and/or professional development.

If you're ready to boost engagement with your wellness community while simultaneously growing your network, here's how to get the excitement going:

1. Partner with other wellness professionals.

Collaboration can be a beautiful thing—you can usually accomplish more as a team capitalizing on individual strengths for a common goal. It widens your network for attendees and also helps greatly with execution.

Reach out to professionals you've worked with in the past; perhaps it's your favorite yoga teacher or health coach. There are many moving parts to an event. Even if you want to run your retreat alone, it's usually best to have at least one other person on hand to assist. If your budget is limited, consider reaching out to a school or local health and wellness center for an intern.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

2. Set your mission/goal/intention.

In essence, you want to choose a theme. Is it deepening yoga practice, healthy eating or maybe a combination? Is it professional development? Maybe you want to include workshops with basics like bookkeeping and insurance for self-employed individuals. Think about the question you get asked most as a professional and perhaps that is the focus of your retreat.

3. Find a locale (and secure it).

probiotic+

probiotic+
Tackle your gut issues now, so you don’t have to think about them later.*
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(107)
probiotic+

After you've set your intention, it'll give you a better idea of the space you'll need; maybe it's a yoga studio or a kitchen for meal prep as a group.

Visit several locales, envision your retreat there, take photos, set the stage in your head. Leave a deposit or take the necessary measures to secure the space for your retreat date. Hosting your retreat at an inn or boutique hotel helps capitalize on the getaway aspect and increases the overall value of your event.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

4. Name your baby!

Yup, this is now your baby. You've found a place to host your event, now you need to give it a name. Think about what you're trying to emphasize and write a list of words that describe that idea. Use a thesaurus to find synonyms. Brainstorm. Think of puns, or even made-up words.

Giving your event a clever, catchy name can help others remember it, too. Think of Cherry Bombe Jubilee; you might not be sure of its meaning, but it's memorable.

5. Outline your daily agenda.

Now comes the nuts and bolts of planning. What will the day/s look like? Will you start out with morning yoga? Or breakfast? What workshops/seminars/talks will you host? How long will each one be? Will you teach them yourself?

Make a timed action plan outlining each 15- to 30-minute block of time throughout your retreat, even include breaks.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

6. Promote, promote, promote.

Building a list of potential attendees is key. Use Mailchimp or other subscriber management software to maintain your list. First reach into your own address book, then seek out friends of friends. Next spread the word via social media.

Create a jpeg or pdf invitation that you can promote across all social media channels. Post weekly about your upcoming event and be sure to include direct links for where to sign up.

7. Empowering yourself—and others.

As a facilitator, it's up to you to guide the conversation of your retreat. Encourage questions and thoughtful responses. Ensure that your curriculum gives value, that your attendees will leave with new knowledge, ideas, and/or actionable steps. There's great benefit to sharing your own experiences—both good and bad—from which others can learn.

Tune in to your attendees' needs and work to meet those through an enriching experience. Be giving and thoughtful, and they're certain to go back into the world with renewed intention and inspiration.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Rebecca Miller Ffrench
Rebecca Miller Ffrench
Rebecca Miller Ffrench is the founder of The Upstate Table, which hosts gatherings and pop-up events in the Catskills supporting local farmers and purveyors. Rebecca is also part of the...

More On This Topic

Beauty

This One Technique Can Actually Soften Wrinkles & It Doesn't Cost A Dime

Jamie Schneider
This One Technique Can Actually Soften Wrinkles & It Doesn't Cost A Dime
Home

A Quick Trick To Incorporate Aromatherapy Into Your Routine (Nope, Not A Candle)

Hannah Frye
A Quick Trick To Incorporate Aromatherapy Into Your Routine (Nope, Not A Candle)
$1299

Transform Your Health with Food

with Multiple Instructors
Transform Your Health with Food
Motivation

9 Gym Shoes To Help You Crush Your Next Workout — No Matter Your Fitness Level

Kelsea Samson
9 Gym Shoes To Help You Crush Your Next Workout — No Matter Your Fitness Level
Beauty

How To Create Effortless, Natural-Looking Waves, From A Celeb Stylist

Hannah Frye
How To Create Effortless, Natural-Looking Waves, From A Celeb Stylist
Spirituality

This Zodiac Duo Will Have To Try Really Hard To Make Romance Work

Sarah Regan
This Zodiac Duo Will Have To Try Really Hard To Make Romance Work
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Spirituality

What Each Of The 12 Zodiac Signs Is All About, In Case You're Curious

Sarah Regan
What Each Of The 12 Zodiac Signs Is All About, In Case You're Curious
Personal Growth

What Is An Introverted Extrovert? 12 Signs & Tips To Thrive

Stephanie Catahan
What Is An Introverted Extrovert? 12 Signs & Tips To Thrive
Integrative Health

4 Reasons You Could Benefit From Seeing A Health Coach (Even If You're Healthy)

Merrell Readman
4 Reasons You Could Benefit From Seeing A Health Coach (Even If You're Healthy)
Integrative Health

Longevity Experts Give This Supplement A++ For Metabolism Support

Morgan Chamberlain
Longevity Experts Give This Supplement A++ For Metabolism Support
Spirituality

How The (Relationship-Centric) New Moon In Libra Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign

Sarah Regan
How The (Relationship-Centric) New Moon In Libra Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign
Routines

I'm A Certified Personal Trainer & These Adjustable Dumbbells Are The Ultimate Fitness Hack

Marissa Miller, CPT
I'm A Certified Personal Trainer & These Adjustable Dumbbells Are The Ultimate Fitness Hack
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-to-host-a-wellness-retreat

Your article and new folder have been saved!