Another scientific note: Technically, “freckles” is an umbrella term for two specific types of spots: ephelides and solar lentigines. While both ephelides and lentigines are affected by sunlight, ephelides are largely genetically determined and tend to appear during early childhood, whereas lentigines are typically induced by photodamage of the skin. So if you’ve had a freckled face since the early days, it’s not that you spent too much time in the sunshine than other kids—you were just genetically predisposed to those types of spots. And if you notice a cluster of new spots cropping up after a day under the sun, those are likely of the lentigine variety.

Even though the ability to freckle is genetic, they require sun exposure to appear (how much sun exposure, that is, depends on your genes). Those spots, especially those aforementioned lentigines, are signs that your skin has experienced some UV-induced inflammation. As board-certified dermatologist Keira Barr, M.D., previously told us: “Those freckles may conjure up good memories of a fun vacation, but make no mistake of what they really are: evidence that your skin was unprotected in the sun and putting your skin and DNA in harm's way."