How To Get Dewy Skin Without Makeup: 4 Essential Steps
Even though 2023 has kicked off a rise in matte makeup looks, a dewy glow will probably never die. Plus, hydrated and plump skin is synonymous with optimal skin health, so don’t feel pressured to mattify your complexion if you don’t want to.
You can achieve a dewy glow with makeup products, but you don’t have to use a highlighter or foundation to nail the look. To come, four ways to make your skin look dewy and bright, without a touch of makeup.
Start with hydrating skin care.
As expected, it all starts with your skin care routine. After a gentle cleanse, opt for a hydrating serum or essence. Look for the following ingredients:
- Hyaluronic acid
- Aloe vera
- Glycerin
- Panthenol
- Peptides
- Ceramides
Slather your essence or serum on damp skin post-wash. Ingredients like hyaluronic acid and aloe vera are classified as humectants, which means they pull water into your skin. The more water they have to take, the more hydrated your skin will become.
After your hydrating serum, follow up with a vitamin C serum if you’d like, and always top it off with moisturizer. If your skin runs on the oily side, opt for a gel or gel-cream formula. For those with dry skin, a rich cream will be a better option.
Enhance your SPF with oil.
If you don’t love the feeling of sunscreen, you’re not alone. Despite much-needed updates to the product category, many formulas can leave a stark white cast, have trouble gliding onto the skin, and even mattify your complexion. To mitigate these issues, simply mix a few drops of oil with your sunscreen.
For those with acne-prone skin, opt for noncomedogenic oils like grapeseed, rosehip, primrose, jojoba, or another one of these options. This will help add a glow that lasts. Plus, the oils will lock moisture into your skin, so your complexion will stay dewy throughout the day.
Finish with a glowy gel.
Primers used to be about prepping your skin for makeup. In recent years, however, functional primers have flooded the market. The difference? Skin-loving primers can actually function as skin care.
You don’t have to apply the primer to your whole face; rather, use it on your high points as you would any other highlighter (cheekbones, tip of the nose, etc.).
Hydrate from within.
Any skin care expert will tell you that dewy skin starts from within—and that doesn’t just mean drinking enough water (though that is the first step). You can actually level up your internal hydration via skin-loving supplements, like those with hyaluronic acid.
Oral forms of HA have been shown to support skin hydration and appearance: In fact, one study found that people who took 120 milligrams of hyaluronic acid a day for eight to 12 weeks experienced better skin aging1 (fewer wrinkles and more supple skin) compared with those who took a placebo.
Not sure where to find these skin-loving supplements? We’ve compiled a list of the best options on the market to ease your search.
The takeaway.
Healthy, radiant skin will always be on-trend. To achieve a dewy glow without a single makeup product, opt for hydrating serums, mix your SPF with face oils, add a glowy primer to your routine, and prioritize internal skin hydration via hyaluronic acid supplements. Want extra dewy skin tips? Here are 11 more.
