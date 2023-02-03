Even though 2023 has kicked off a rise in matte makeup looks, a dewy glow will probably never die. Plus, hydrated and plump skin is synonymous with optimal skin health, so don’t feel pressured to mattify your complexion if you don’t want to.

You can achieve a dewy glow with makeup products, but you don’t have to use a highlighter or foundation to nail the look. To come, four ways to make your skin look dewy and bright, without a touch of makeup.