Bad Breath Under Your Face Mask? 5 Tips For Freshening It Up

"It's incredibly common to sleep with the mouth open, and this dries out the mouth and can lead to an overwhelming dysbiosis," Burhenne explains. Mouth taping will train you to breathe out of your nose at night, preventing bacterial overgrowth that would otherwise occur. Bonus: This can also prevent loud snoring.

Mouth taping is not as scary as it may sound. "The brain is wired very well to make sure you don't suffocate in your sleep," he says. In fact, that's one reason you may grind your teeth—to wake up from sleep apnea.

Just don't grab for any old tape in your craft drawer—there's a specific kind made for this purpose. According to Burhenne, mouth tape isn't strong, like duct tape, and it should be relatively easy to part the lips if necessary.

If you're nervous about trying it, he recommends Somnifix. "They're built with a vent so that the mouth isn't completely separated from airflow." Otherwise, you can use medical tape, but that may cause more skin irritation.