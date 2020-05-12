Put simply: These are nails that grow into the skin, rather than sitting atop the nail bed. The severity may range from a mild discomfort to painful throbbing and infection. They have a wide range aesthetically, too: An ingrown may appear as small as a mini indentation of the nail on the side to full thrown curving of the nail. (Image search at your own risk.) They can get so severe that they cause infection, especially if you are one to mess with and pick at the ingrown.

“Ingrown toenails can be caused by tight shoes, improper nail trimming, and genetics,” says podiatrist Greg Cohen, D.P.M, F.A.C.F.A.S. Tight shoes may mean pointy-toed heels to running shoes, so always be sure that your shoes fit properly. Improper nail trimming usually means that you are cutting too short (which allows for more opportunity for the nail to grow into the skin), as well as cutting it at an angle or rounded. You may be tempted to give your mani playful shape, but keep your toes basic and straight across. Podiatrist Michael Galoyan, DPM agrees: "Cutting your nails incorrectly is by far the most likely reason—around 80%. One reason is people cut their toenails too short and when it grows back the edges press against the growing nail and cause the ingrown. The second reason is people that may not necessarily cut the nails too short but tend to round off the edges because the sides may feel more brittle or yellow."

And finally, given it the annoying condition can be an inherited one, it may not be anything you’ve done wrong: Some people just get them more regularly. “Often it is a combination of all three,” Cohen adds.

In any case, it’s best to start remedying the situation right when you suspect you have one or are developing one—as is the case with most things, prevention is easier than treatment.